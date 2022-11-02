CONWAY — Once the best of friends in the Legislature, state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and state Rep. Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield) differ a lot these days. During their Senate District 3 debate in Valley Vision's studios Tuesday, they sparred over the direction of the Republican Party, Education freedom accounts and each other’s voting records.
Bradley repeatedly hammered Marsh over votes he took while in the GOP, while Marsh countered he “can now sleep at night” since joining the Democratic Party last year.
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue moderated the debate, which was live-streamed on the Sun Facebook page and will be broadcast by Valley Vision (Channel 3) several times before Election Day next Tuesday.
Marsh, once vice chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee in the House, was asked why he left the GOP. He said a proposal was brought forward to ban all state vaccine mandates, not just for COVID-19.
“In my opinion, this was just medically indefensible,” said Marsh, a retired ophthalmologist. “I made it perfectly clear that I was opposed to this policy. Leadership told me I couldn’t do that, that I needed to sit down and shut up. So I resigned from my position because I thought that those two things were incompatible.”
He added: “One of the best things about changing parties, I can look at myself in the mirror and not feel bad about the things that I voted for. It’s actually been quite a relief.”
“He had to make a decision that was right for him,” Bradley said.
Meanwhile, Marsh has criticized Bradley over his “divisive concepts” legislation that prohibits some teaching about race and gender in the public schools.
“Maybe, Bill, you’ve forgotten your own voting record,” Bradley said, noting, “you actually voted for the budget that had divisive concepts in it. That’s your voting record.”
“The budget is an entirely separate question,” Marsh responded. “I’m glad to talk about the budget. But let’s talk about the issue, which is whether this divisive concepts bill was a good idea for the state of New Hampshire. And Jeb, I admit that you made the language better, it’s definitely an improvement over what (was written in the House), but nevertheless, you’ve still created a private cause of action against teachers.”
The candidates were asked about Free Staters and their impact on government in New Hampshire.
“Yes, there are probably 40 Free Staters in the House, but they’ve clearly made an alliance with the Liberty Alliance,” Marsh said. “Unlike what Jeb describes in the Senate if you don’t toe the line in the House, you get into trouble quite quickly and get taken off of committees.”
Bradley said: “I think the Senate is the great moderating factor in New Hampshire and we have some conservative members. There’s no question about that. But I think that when you represent an average of between 50,000 to 60,000 people, you realize you have to, you know, build coalitions, you have to be collaborative, you have to work with people. And that’s why I think the Senate works pretty well in New Hampshire.”
“I can give you an example of the extreme fringe taking over the Republican Party — Jason Osborne (R-Auburn). … The police chiefs wanted to find a way that they could enforce that we didn’t have our kids vaping in school,” Marsh said. “So I said, OK, fine. My House Bill 511 says you can’t vape in schools. Well, Jason Osborne gets up on the House floor and started saying that vaping was the best medical invention of the last century. It’s absolutely nuts.”
Things also got a little testy over the word “extremist.”
“Bill also voted against funding for tobacco prevention for e-cigarettes,” Bradley said. “Now, you can try to blame House leadership, but at the end of the day, Bill, you either vote yes or you vote no. You control your own vote, you have to decide what’s right or wrong. And you can’t blame me for how you voted. And you can’t call me an extremist for a lot of extreme votes that you’ve taken.”
“I think I have a voting record as a Democrat that I am proud of,” said Marsh. “And the fact that it took me a while to realize what was going on, you know, I’m sorry about that. That’s something I have to live with, but I have moved on from that.”
“Well, let’s talk about your voting record as a Democrat,” Bradley replied. “I mean, you talk about extremism, you voted against House Bill 1097. That says that it’s the policy of the state of New Hampshire, that anybody that works in New Hampshire, exclusively, for a company located in another state should not have to pay a state income tax to that other state, despite the fact that the company may be located in that other state. So what’s next?”
“That bill was not ready for prime time,” Marsh responded.
“You’re blaming me for how you voted, and I don’t think that’s right, Bill,” Bradley said.
“Jeb, I have not called you an extremist,” Marsh said.
“Yes, you have,” replied Bradley. “‘Do you want me to pull out The Conway Daily Sun article and read it?”
Guerringue asked Bradley whether he supports GOP nominees and “election deniers” Don Bolduc for U.S. Senate and Karoline Leavitt for U.S. representative. Both Republicans have gone on record saying the presidential election results were not legitimate.
“I’m going to vote for them, but I don’t think they are right about that,” Bradley said.
“I don’t make up my mind who to vote for or not on any single issue. I think they’re both wrong on election denial. I know what happened in New Hampshire,” Bradley said.
“I think that the threat to democracy is one of the biggest issues before the public right now,” Marsh said.
“Because, frankly, if we lose our democratic process, we end up losing everything,” he said.
