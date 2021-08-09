GORHAM — The skeletal remains of Alberta Leeman, a Gorham woman missing since July 26, 1978, have almost certainly been located in a car that was discovered submerged in the Connecticut River near Lancaster last Friday by members of the N.H. Fish and Game Department Dive Team.
However, a positive identification cannot be made until laboratory tests have been completed.
A Pontiac LeMans matching the description of Leeman’s sedan was found some 800 yards downstream
The six-man dive team searched an upside-down LeMans that matched the description of Leeman’s sedan some 800 yards downstream of the Mount Orne Covered Bridge that crosses the Connecticut River, connecting Lancaster and Lunenberg, Vt.
Leeman’s license plate was found in the immediate vicinity.
Berlin Sun reporter Barbara Tetreault, who covered the missing person case over the years, noted, “These remains were found almost exactly 43 years since the day that Alberta Leeman was reported missing — Aug. 6, 1978 — but her last reported contact had been 10 days before.”
The dive team search was undertaken after Conservation Officer Joe Canfield of District 2, who leads Fish and Game’s four-person Underwater Search Team, took an interest in the case. He held a training session at the river in case his team’s remotely operated vehicle and side-scan sonar equipment might find the car.
“During this scheduled training, a vehicle was found submerged in approximately 14 feet of water,” said Fish and Game spokesman Administrative Lt. Robert Mancini Jr.
Once the discovery was made, dive team members conducted a preliminary search of the site on Thursday, Aug. 5. The search revealed the vehicle matched Leeman’s.
On Friday, Aug. 6, the team’s search through the submerged vehicle proved extremely difficult because of its deteriorated condition as well as the amount of silt inside.
“The vehicle was not removed from the river out of concern that it would break into pieces under the stress of being pulled,” Mancini said.
Divers first had to gain access into the vehicle and then worked in hourlong shifts, sifting methodically through over 40 years of accumulated sediment, quadrant by quadrant.
Recent heavy rainstorms with their associated erosion reduced visibility even more than usual.
“Hopefully, the remains found today can one day bring Ms. Leeman’s family the closure they deserve,” said Mancini.
Fish and Game reached out last Thursday evening to Leeman’s surviving family members in Gilman, Vt. — her daughter Nancy McLain and her granddaughter Roxanne McLain.
Colebrook Chronicle Publisher and reporter Charlie Jordon wrote about the 63-year-old Leeman’s disappearance in his 2003 book, “Tales Told in the Shadows of the White Mountains.”
In his book, Jordon said that Leeman’s sister-in-law, Lillian Yeaton of Gorham, and others had told him that Alberta’s husband Harry had died about a year before Alberta disappeared, leaving her in “a state of near-constant grief.”
Fish and Game now believes that Leeman was traveling on River Road alongside the river in Lunenburg, Vt.
In 1978, there were no metal guardrails separating the two-lane road from the steep river embankment.
On the day the skeletal remains were recovered, the department worked closely with detectives from the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit and State Police at Troop F in Twin Mountain.
Assisting on site were both the Lancaster Police and Lancaster Fire Departments, Gorham Police Department, Vermont State Police and Essex, Vt., County Sheriff’s Office, and the N.H. Department of Transportation.
