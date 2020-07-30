BARTLETT — What should the sign at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School be used for? That was the thorny topic members of the Bartlett School Board took up at their July 7 meeting, with little agreement.
Board member Scott Grant brought up the subject at the Zoom-held meeting, noting that he had emailed colleagues in June about wishing to post the message “Thank you health care and police and fire personnel” on both sides of the sign as a show of support to first-responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His request was met with some resistance. Colleague Rob Clark said he liked what Grant wanted to say, “but I prefer it to be a school-based message versus town-based. “I would rather do a message that is about the school, about education, about learning,” Clark said.
On July 8 the school signboard read, “Curbside pickup,” alluding to patrons picking up books from the Bartlett Library, which is located within the school.
Grant said the sign has been used for a variety of messages over the years, including thanking teachers and retirees.
“We don’t put ‘Merry Christmas’ because that’s a separation of church and state, unfortunately, or ‘Happy Hanukkah.’ Right now we have up there curbside service and that’s not for the food (summer lunch program for students), that’s for the library,” Grant said.
“There’s room underneath that to put ‘Thank you health care, fire and police,’” Grant continued. “I mean, what’s wrong with that? There’s nothing else going on there this summer. There’s no (Bartlett Recreation Department summer) camp. There’s no nothing.”
Fellow board member Dr. Ivette Emery offered, “How about, ‘Have a fun and productive summer’?”
“Ivette, you’re in the health-care business, why not thank our health-care people?” Grant asked again.
“If you had two of them, if it was a school-related one and you had the health-care one, I would go to the school one,” Clark answered. “If we don’t have anything. Yeah, let’s put it up there.”
Grant envisions when school resumes, the sign will read, “Welcome back students.”
Clark suggested the sign read, “Thank you, teachers.”
“You could have had that message up there for the last three months,” Grant said. “Schools out, what’s wrong with thanking the health workers, police and fire?”
Grant said board chairman Nancy Kelemen, who was unable to attend the meeting, suggested that school staff be in charge of the sign and its messages. “Maybe you have a committee for the stupid sign to figure out what needs to go up there. Does that make sense?” Grant asked. “Have a board member, a teacher and an administrator, and there you go.”
Clark wondered aloud about the
purpose of the sign. “Is it an informational sign? Is it a ‘feel good about the community’ sign?” Clark said the sign at Kennett High School occasionally lists events such as a sports awards night.
“It’s read ‘Merry Christmas’ the last three years in a row,” Grant said.
“We need to determine what we want the sign for,” Clark said. “Is it an informational sign? Is it an inspirational sign? Is it a school-based message sign and it isn’t a Bartlett Rec sign? We just did our goal settings for the next year. Maybe we need to come up with our goals for the sign. I’m not trying to be facetious, I’m serious.”
“Why do you hate police, fire and health-care workers?” Grant persisted. “Seventy-four percent of our tax dollars go to schools. I think 74 percent of the people in town would like to see ‘Thank you health care fire and police.’”
“I don’t, not at all,” said Clark. “I’m just saying what is the purpose of that sign? And if that sign is a school sign, it should be school-related. ”
Clark liked Grant’s suggestion to create a sign committee.
Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Principal Joe Yahna offered another option before the committee meets.
“I think it’s probably on my shoulders that that sign had been sitting empty,” he said. “If the board is OK with it, give me a chance to start making sure there’s a positive message on that sign regularly that’s getting changed.”
Yahna added: “That sign has always been something that the school office put up there. Sometimes it was inspirational, sometimes it was informational. I would appreciate it if we can still run that from school.”
The board gave Yahna the green light to handle sign duty.
“I’ll still come back in November and request we put up ‘Merry Christmas,” Grant said. “It’ll be the fifth year in a row, but I’m not giving up.”
