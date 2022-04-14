CONWAY — The Bluebird Project’s Community Development Block Grant application for assistance to buy and renovate the cottages at 213 Seavey St. in North Conway Village was approved by the New Hampshire Community Development Authority’s Community Development Advisory Committee on April 7.
The grant provides $470,000 to go toward the purchase and other expenses related to turning the cottages into affordable housing for at least 10 years.
The Bluebird Project worked with Conway to apply for the grant, with the board of selectmen approving it 5-0. The project still requires Governor and Council approval to be finalized.
“We are excited to work with CDFA to bring more affordable housing to Conway,” said Eliza Grant, director/manager of The Bluebird Project.
“We are thankful for their hard work and generosity in offering and administering this grant, as well as the efforts of our grant consultant Donna Lane,” Grant said.
“We are also thankful to the owners of the Spruce Moose, who have been wonderfully supportive during this process, and who share our dedication to the Mount Washington Valley community,” she added.
CDBG grants are awarded biannually by the Community Development Finance Authority, which provides financial as well as other assistance to promote community development in New Hampshire.
CDBG grants are specifically awarded to housing or public facility related initiatives. Bluebird hopes to complete the sale of the property this summer and once the units are renovated, they will be available for rent. Some units require only minor touch-ups, while one unit will be undergoing a major renovation.
The cottages are currently part of the Spruce Moose Lodge B&B, which is a longstanding hospitality business in the valley and primarily operates out of the historic home located next-door to the cottages.
