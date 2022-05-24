OSSIPEE — The court case of a legally blind man who made national news after being accused of shoplifting from Walmart ended last week with charges being dropped after he successfully completed a “diversion agreement.”
A diversion agreement is when a defendant must fulfill certain conditions to avoid being found guilty.
Andrew Airey, now 42, of Conway pleaded not guilty to five counts of theft after being arrested outside the North Conway Walmart on July 3, 2018. He claimed he didn’t mean to take items without paying at a self-checkout kiosk.
Airey suffers from Stargardt disease, also known as juvenile macular degeneration, which causes progressive damage to the macula, an area of the retina responsible for sharp, straight-ahead vision.
His trial was held Nov. 5, 2019. In a written order dated Nov. 26, Circuit Judge Michael Garner convicted him of two counts of theft (a can of corned beef and a towel) and acquitted him of three.
In December 2019 at sentencing, Garner gave Airey two suspended fines of $620 each, but Airey chose to appeal the verdict to the Superior Court, where the case was to begin anew.
On March 4, 2020, Airey took part in a settlement conference before Superior Court Judge Peter Fauver.
According to Fauver’s court order, the case was “settled” and scheduled for a dispositional hearing.
Details of the settlement were not then available.
On Tuesday morning, the Sun was given a copy of the diversion agreement by Airey’s co-counsel Stuart Dedopoulos.
Airey and his lawyers signed the document in May 2020 as did Assistant Carroll County Attorney Thomas Palermo, who prosecuted the case.
Judge Amy Ignatius had signed the agreement May 11, 2020. The agreement says that if Airey stays free of any misdemeanor or felony charges for two years, the complaints will be withdrawn.
In the event of any conviction resulting from an arrest, however, the diversion agreement will automatically terminate, “at which time, as a matter of law, both appeals shall be remanded to the 3rd Circuit-District Division Conway, where they will immediately be entered as final convictions,” said the agreement.
In addition, Airey “shall pay restitution in the amount of $240.76 to Walmart,” states the agreement. “This restitution covers the items he took from Walmart on May 4, June 9, June 13, June 28 and July 2018, for which he did not pay, and which Walmart could not reshelve.”
Airey was given 30 days to pay and had to provide payment through the Conway police or County Attorney’s Office. He also was ordered to comply with any “no trespass order” that Walmart may issue against him.
Airey released all claims against Walmart and the Conway police about being arrested and charged. He also agreed not to speak to the press about the case.
On May 19, Airey and the prosecution filed a document stating Airey met the terms of the agreement. Ignatius signed it the same day.
Deputy County Attorney Keith Blair filed a notice to the court stating the charges were to be dropped, “pursuant to successful completion of the terms of the diversion agreement.”
A review hearing scheduled for Tuesday was canceled.
Airey’s story had been reported in various news outlets, including Yahoo.com, The Washington Times and Boston.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.