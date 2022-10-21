Tamworth candidate forum.jpg

The upcoming candidate forums are being modeled the Tamworth forums that took place a few years ago at the K.A. Brett School. (COURTESY PHOTO)

There will be bipartisan candidate forums taking place next week on Monday, Oct 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Madison Elementary School, located on Village Road (Route 113, and in Effingham on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6-8 p.m. at the Effingham School, 6 Partridge Cove Road.

The Madison forum, moderated by Town Moderator George Epstein, will include state legislative candidates on the ballot in Madison, Tamworth and Moultonborough.

