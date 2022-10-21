There will be bipartisan candidate forums taking place next week on Monday, Oct 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Madison Elementary School, located on Village Road (Route 113, and in Effingham on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6-8 p.m. at the Effingham School, 6 Partridge Cove Road.
The Madison forum, moderated by Town Moderator George Epstein, will include state legislative candidates on the ballot in Madison, Tamworth and Moultonborough.
The Effingham forum, moderated by Town Moderator James Pittman, will feature the state legislative candidates on the ballot in Freedom, Eaton, Effingham, Wakefield and Brookfield.
N.H.House candidates and state Senate candidates from both parties have been invited.
This is your chance to hear from the candidates on both sides and ask questions.
The candidates will each have 2-3 minutes to introduce themselves and then there will be questions from attendees chosen by the moderator.
A forum in Freedom is scheduled on Nov 3 with the same candidates, location and time to be announced.
State Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) has been working for the past two months to set up the candidate forums.
Knirk said Tamworth’s long practice of doing a candidate forum motivated him to work with the other towns in his district.
In 2018, Knirk reached out to Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) to set up forums in their other towns modeled on the Tamworth forum, and they set up forums in Freedom and Madison, both of which were well received.
This year, Knirk reached out to towns in the new District 8 (Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Moultonborough, Tamworth and Wakefield) to see if there was interest and then worked with McConkey to set up bipartisan candidate forums in each town as a community service to the voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.