CONCORD — Saying it is 20-30 percent of its normal size, Gov. Chris Sununu said Bike Week is what he had hoped for, saying restaurants and bars have responded well to COVID-19 precautions to keep people safe.
At a Thursday press conference, Sununu said he visited Bike Week Sunday. “The crowds really aren’t as big,” he said compared to other years. It ends on Sunday but there could be more attendance this weekend, weather permitting.
There were concerns that the event could become a super spreader, as it appears to be the case at another national motorcycle rally this summer, but Sununu said he is hopeful that this will not be the case in New Hampshire.
“I think it is going off the way we want it to go off,” Sununu said noting that it is “a bit limited in size and scope. I have not seen anything so far that gives me concern.”
He said state liquor enforcement has been “a great educator” and working in a proactive way with restaurants and business owners in Laconia to ensure that the events follow guidelines to protect the public from the virus.
While there are 219 residents currently fighting COVID-19 in New Hampshire, that could be going up a bit because of the event in South Dakota.
South Dakota reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 tied to the 80th motorcycle rally at Sturgis, S.D. Aug. 7-16 including six residents from New Hampshire who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
With the 97th Bike Week now underway, and some Sturgis visitors possibly here or heading this way, state health officials are urging all who attended the event in Sturgis to stay clear of this rally.
When returning to New Hampshire, they were urged to quarantine for 14 days, even if they tested negative for the virus.
Anyone coming to New Hampshire from outside New England also needed to have quarantined for 14 days prior to arrival, officials said.
One attendee at Sturgis from New Hampshire, the organizer of the New Hampshire rally, Charlie St. Clair, did not return calls this week asking for comment. South Dakota’s public health officials reported a surge in positive cases with 343 new cases in that state Aug. 27 for a total of 12,194 cases.
Sununu addressed a plethora of issues at his Thursday press conference where state officials announced 35 new cases of the coronavirus for a total of 7,194 cases and one new death of a person who lived at a long-term care facility.
Sununu touched on a virtual hearing Thursday in Massachusetts on taxation of New Hampshire residents who work for firms there, but have been prevented from going to the Bay State for work during the pandemic.
He also addressed upcoming deadlines for federal relief funds for farmers and municipalities, the state’s purchase of new rapid testing devices, drought in the southern tier of the state and UNH partying.
Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, said the state has purchased 25 Quidel Sophia rapid COVID-19 test machines, which will be placed at each of the state’s community testing centers to allow access to 15-minute tests for students and other members of the community.
These devices, which will be mostly located in community hospital settings, do not need back-up testing for accuracy and will likely be in the state in October.
