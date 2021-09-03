CONWAY — Last summer, with Mount Washington Valley becoming something of an outdoor recreation mecca during the first year of the pandemic, the demand for boats, bikes and outdoor gear skyrocketed as people flocked to rivers, lakes and trails.
Supply exceeded demand, however, and that has been a continuing issue this year for suppliers of outdoor gear, including bikes — a short-term drawback, but a sign of the increasing popularity and prospects for continued evolution of the valley as a cycling destination with lots of mountain biking, road routes and the coming of the paved MWV Rec Path, the first segment of which will run from Cranmore to Hemlock Lane near Walmart and is expected to be completed by summer 2023.
Veteran sales associate Dick Denney of Stan & Dan’s Sports of North Conway says there was such a demand for bikes in summer 2020, they were expecting an even busier summer in 2021.
“We were looking forward to one of our best summers, but as it turned out, we couldn’t get the bikes. We are not alone, as everybody is in the same boat,” Denney told the Sun.
“Everything comes from China — but with the factories being shut down due to COVID a long time, you can’t get the raw materials,” he said. “It then becomes a shipping issue with the product once it gets here sitting at the docks in California for two to three weeks because it has to be quarantined.
“Then you have a delay loading it onto trucks to get it shipped to the dealers,” he said. “It just has taken a long time.
Denney said the bike shop managed by veteran sales associate Peter Moore, who has been busy servicing bikes — but again, there is the issue of finding parts.
A relatively new phenomenon on the local scene are electronic bikes, known as e-bikes, which give a boost to cyclists on uphill rides.
As for the pesky inventory issue, “We are not sure when the situation is going to change — we have been told by some companies we have to start thinking of 2022-23 orders just to get in the queue. They have not even gotten us our 2020-21 season bikes,” said Denney.
Similar comments were heard at other bike shops. Some have had more success than others in getting product due to a combination of factors and depending on their suppliers.
Erica Frieswick, manager of Sun & Ski Sports of North Conway, and Anthony Walker, owner/operator of The Bike Shop, located at the roundabout near Walmart, said they have been fortunate to have had a steady inventory.
“We have about 30 shops in the country and an online store located in Houston, so we are able to share orders, and we share inventory between the stores if necessary,” Frieswick said, noting her in-village shop (formerly Joe Jones) sells and rents bikes.
“The majority of our (adult) bikes came early; the kids’ bikes came late only a few weeks ago, as a lot of our kids’ bikes that we had ordered sat in shipping containers, so there was a holdup,” said Frieswick.
She added that being down the street from the new Cranmore Mountain Resort Mountain Bike Park has been a boon to business and she looks forward to the planned construction and opening of the long-awaited MWV Rec Path.
“People rent bikes from us if Cranmore is rented out of their fleet for the day, so that has helped — and I think the Rec Path is going to be amazing for our community for families,” she said.
“It will add a safe route for people to commute through town, and it will be a draw for the region,” she said, adding that in addition to sales and rentals, her shop also has a service shop.
Walker, who has owned and operated The Bike Shop for 26 years, agreed that business is booming with strong prospects to come, as the Rec Path will be only steps from his store.
As for inventory and demand, he said, “Last year was the busiest year that the shop has ever had, and this year we are determined to be on track, so far.
“Our service business has been very, very busy — as for the demand for bikes, it’s been a little less this year because people are aware there is not much stuff around,” Walker noted, a comment that was echoed by Jake Inger, bike manager for Ski the Whites in Jackson.
“We just got three or five Giant bikes in stock, and I expect that by the end of the month they will be gone. Our loyal customers have also brought in used bikes to sell, so we have done great with that,” he said.
Manager Sara Thomson at Gorham Bike & Ski’s latest shop located on Route 16 across from Dunkin Donuts in North Conway, agreed that it has been “a little challenging” to get people a fast turnaround for service due to the lack of parts, but the reaction to the shop since it opened May 29 has been strong.
“We have been getting a lot of foot traffic coming in,” she said. “And we have done a decent job getting inventory in — we are lucky to have our other stores in Maine to pull in inventory.
“That being said, it has been a little challenging to not always be able to have the fastest turnaround time for parts,” said Thomson, who credited veteran shop mechanic Sawyer Bickford for his repair and service know-how.
Meanwhile, Cranmore’s Bike Park and Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center in Pinkham Notch are riding mountain biking’s wave of popularity. “We have similar passion for biking in summer that we do for skiing in winter,” said Ben Wilcox, Cranmore’s general manager and president.
He said Cranmore held onto its rental fleet after the first year of the park last year, holding off on putting them out for sale, which proved to be wise, given the shortages.
They have ordered next year’s but are holding onto the fleet until the new bicycles arrive.
Wilcox said he sees nothing but potential for the valley’s cycling. “I tell people there is so much great work going on by Ride NoCo, the White Mountain NEMBA chapter and the MWV Trails Association — and we are adding trails. Just close your eyes, and I think in three years we really will be seeing a lot of great opportunities in the valley,” said Wilcox.
Nate Harvey of Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center has seen continued growth of its mountain biking trails (which are used for Nordic skiing in winter) at the base of the Mt. Washington Auto Road, but inventory until recently has been an issue.
“We did not get full delivery of our new bikes till mid-August; we had to make do with what we had left over from last year after we had sold the majority of our fleet last year,” said Harvey.
“The demand for kayaks is even worse,” he added, noting, “It takes longer to make a kayak so there is a backup. Last season was busier for bike rentals but our kayaking trips have seen greater demand overall this year while we have been selling tickets for biking to people riding their own bikes on our network.”
A relatively new shop serving the local cycling community’s thirst for scenic adventures is Andrew Drummond’s Ski the Whites in Jackson Village south of the Shannon Door Pub.
Drummond’s shop sells and rents cycling and trail running gear, including e-bikes, with an experienced mechanic to service what they sell.
It also features a coffee shop to give a boost to cyclists and hikers when they hit the trails and roadways, a joint venture by Drummond and former professional cyclist/coffee roaster Pier Pennoyer.
“I think the reason for our growth is a little bit of everything,” said Drummond, a past multi-winner of Friends of Tuckerman Ravine’s Inferno Pentathlon.
“We spent the previous four years building our customer base with our Ski the Whites (uphill ski) series at Black Mountain here in Jackson. Then we had the opportunity to move into this facility, which we did in April 2020,” he said.
“The pandemic definitely put a strain on business, and we learned last summer that you had to put your orders in early and be patient; to hold onto our rental bikes and to be sure that you have everything you need to service bikes, so there was a lot of forecasting involved to keep people riding,” Drummond said.
As for the region’s amenities as a cycling center? “We have perfect terrain with dirt roads, trails and scenic outlooks and landmarks,” said Drummond, noting that his shop is located between Gorham’s Presidential Rail Trail and North Conway’s many routes.
As for the demand for bike parts, Tony Jerome of Downeast Bicycle Specialists, a local distributor based in Conway near Tuckerman Brewing Co., says cycling is just “one small sliver” of an overall shortage of supplies situation as the world adapts to the demands of the pandemic and its impacts on shipping of all goods.
In time, that will change, however — and more trails, as Wilcox said, will be built, adding to the valley’s reputation as a mountain biker’s nirvana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.