CONWAY — A trash fire broke out early Wednesday at the Conway Transfer Station in the "trash room building" at the where garbage is dumped.
According to Redstone Fire Chief Neil Henry, the first-alarm blaze started as a trash fire sometime during the night.
He said the call came in around 5:40 a.m. for a fire at the transfer station located at 755 East Conway Road.
The primary responder was Redstone, but fire engines/responders from Conway and Center Conway also were on the scene.
High temperatures in the area have been in the high-80s to mid-90s in the past few days, but the heat wave was forecast to break by Wednesday night.
While attacking the blaze, one firefighter was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for possible heat exhaustion, Henry said.
He said the Conway truck used a ladder over the "mass of burning trash," then responders sprayed down on the blaze.
He said, "We put out the fire as quick as we could, but it was pretty big."
Firefighters also did "overhauling," meaning turning over and spraying down the trash to make sure it wouldn't reignite.
Public Works Director Andrew Smith said there was no damage to the concrete building at the transfer station, which was open by 10 a.m.
Normal hours at the transfer station are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sundays 8 a.m.-noon
Henry said he could recall a similar situation happening at the station 23 years ago. "It happens, but not often," he said.
