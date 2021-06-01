LANCASTER — Former Berlin police officer Phillip Pelletier has pleaded guilty to one count of invasion of privacy for using his cellphone to take a picture of a patient at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
Pelletier, 32 of Berlin, was working an overtime shift supervising the man, who was being held at the hospital pending an involuntary emergency admission to the New Hampshire State Hospital.
The incident reportedly took place sometime between Jan. 22, 2019, and Feb. 4, 2019.
In Coos County Superior Court last Friday, Pelletier was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Correction on the Class A misdemeanor charge, with the sentence deferred for one year and then suspended for one year.
The deferral and suspension are conditioned on his good behavior, payment of a $500 fine, and his completion of 200 hours of community service.
Additionally, Pelletier has agreed not to seek recertification of his law enforcement credentials.
In an earlier statement, Berlin Police Chief Peter Morency said he immediately ordered an internal investigation when he heard about the incident.
As a result of that investigation, Pelletier’s police certification by the N.H. Police Standards & Training Council on Jan 28, 2020 was revoked and he was forced to resign from the Berlin police department.
Morency said he also asked the Grafton Sheriff’s Department to undertake a criminal investigation, believing one should be undertaken by an independent police agency outside Coos County.
The sheriff’s department did the initial investigation and then further investigation was provided by N.H. Attorney-General’s Criminal Bureau investigator Allison Vachon. The case was prosecuted by Assistant N.H. Attorneys General Heather A. Cherniske and Attorney Joshua L. Speicher of the Criminal Bureau.
Pelletier was originally charged with five misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy. Four counts were nolle prossed.
Because of a lack of in-patient psychiatric facilities in New Hampshire, many people on involuntary emergency admission petitions can end up in hospitals for weeks waiting for a bed.
The petitions certify such people suffers from a mental illness that makes them a danger to themselves or others. While the patient in held waiting for a bed at a psychiatric hospital, security is provided to protect all patients.
The N.H. Supreme Court last month ruled psychiatric patients who are involuntarily admitted to hospitals must be given a hearing to contest their detention within 72 hours of their arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.