HART’S LOCATION — Efforts to extinguish the 106-acre Bemis Fire, which started Saturday, in Crawford Notch and nearby private lands continued Tuesday, according to the U.S Forest Service.
“The status of fire growth remained in check at 106 acres Monday evening and again Tuesday, due to the diligent work of firefighters and the benefits of more rain showers received in the region,” said an update released Tuesday afternoon by the White Mountain National Forest.
No buildings have been impacted by the fire.
The incident is being managed under unified command by the White Mountain National Forest and the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands-Forest Protection Bureau.
Fifty-eight firefighters are supporting the effort, with additional resources available if required. They are clearing the forest of flammable materials such as dead trees and brush in order to deprive the fires of fuel.
As of Tuesday, the fire was said to be 45 percent contained.
The fire has been split into three divisions for management purposes.
Division A is the northern most fire and the largest at approximately 58 acres. Division B is located adjacent to and south of Bemis Brook and is approximately 15 acres. Division C is the southernmost fire area and is mapped at approximately 33 acres.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Anyone with leads for the investigation may call Capt. Mike Matson with the N.H. Division of Forests & Lands at (603) 227-8731 or email michael.j.matson@dncr.nh.gov.
“We greatly appreciate the valuable assistance of the Red Cross and generous donations of food and water from Ya Ya’s Restaurant in the town of Carroll, Cabin Fever and Bart’s Deli in Bartlett, in support of our firefighters,” stated Capt. Adrian Reyes with the N.H. Forest Protection Bureau. “It is wonderful to receive this level of support from our area businesses.”
Frankenstein Cliffs, Arethusa Falls Trail and Ripley Falls Trail, located in Crawford Notch State Park, remain closed until further notice.
Meanwhile, the Forest Service stated Saturday that the so-called Centennial Fire in Shelburne “is 100 percent contained and ‘controlled.’”
The fire, which began on May 9, burned about 48 acres of White Mountain National Forest land in Shelburne.
Steep, mountainous terrain and windy conditions created challenges for firefighters, and the blaze burned across a portion of the Appalachian Trail.
The statement sent out on Saturday said the fire was in “patrol status,” adding, “We will continue to monitor the fire with our N.H. state partners. There is still rehab and hazard mitigation along the Appalachian Trail Corridor to be completed.”
The Appalachian Trail Corridor from the Lead Mine State Forest to the Junction of the Centennial Trail and the Mahoosuc Trail remains closed until further notice.
Members of the public are encouraged to be vigilant and do their part to prevent human-caused wildfires.
In addition, firefighters from several departments also put out a smaller fire on May 9 on the Tamworth-Sandwich town line, preventing the fast-moving fire from spreading in extremely dry conditions.
