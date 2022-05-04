e south wing of the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort last Saturday was not the first time fire has struck atop North Conway’s Sunset Hill.
In February 1970, a spectacular blaze destroyed the 1890-built Birchmont, the estate that had been built by Maine Central Railroad treasurer/general manager and Redstone Quarry founder Payson Tucker (1840-1900) and was later owned by Cranmore developer/North Conway native Harvey D. Gibson (1882-1850), who used it as a retreat for 20 years for employees of his Manufacturers Trust Co., operating it as the private Birchmont Club, according to Janet M. Hounsell’s book, “Conway, New Hampshire: 1765-1997.”
“My mother (Cynthia Blodgett) worked as a cook at the Birchmont when Bob and Betty Knapp owned it, and she managed it when they were away,” said Dave Blodgett, 65, head of food services at the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway, noting his mother was in their employ when the fire happened.
Blodgett related the story last Saturday afternoon, while joining other bystanders who gathered at the same site, now the Red Jacket, to watch as firefighters from 27 departments assisted North Conway Fire Department in battling the blaze that destroyed the 77-room southern wing, with the day’s blustery winds helping to propel the fire from the south.
Thankfully, there were no serious injuries and no loss of life and that fire remains under investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office, as the Sun has reported this week.
Blodgett shared his story about the 1970 Birchmont fire, saying, just like the Red Jacket fire last Saturday, the Birchmont blaze was the talk of the town back then.
“We got a call and my sister Nancy answered the phone and hollered to our mom that the Birchmont had burned,” said Blodgett. “Our mother raced down there to see it, and later we went down there and saw the damage. All that was left was just the chimney standing.”
Carl Lindblade, who served as general manager of the Red Jacket for 25 years, and is a longtime local history enthusiast who gives lectures on subjects varying from ocean liners to the 1944 World Economic Monetary Conference at Bretton Woods, offered his own tale about the Birchmont fire.
Lindblade — who ran the Red Jacket from its opening in July 1971 and while it served as the headquarters of the Volvo International Tennis Tournament from 1975-84 — said that when Red Jacket Resorts principal Palmer Davenport first came to Mount Washington Valley to scope out potential properties to replicate the company’s Cape Cod resorts’ success in the White Mountains, he was being shown around town by an unnamed local Realtor.
Lindblade said that Davenport “visited North Conway and was shown several properties and land available. Nothing seemed to click. As he and the Realtor drove south on Route 16 to Wylie Apte’s White Mountain Airport (now the site of Settlers Green) he looked up at the Birchmont and said ‘When that burns, call me.’ Mr. Davenport flew back to the Cape to begin his vacation (by air) in the Bahamas. That night, Birchmont burned to the ground. (Soon thereafter, as well, the Realtor was killed in his private plane).”
According to the Oct. 15, 1970, Reporter newspaper, Davenport and partner David G. Mugar bought the property in October 1970 using Pinkham Associates as the broker and built the Red Jacket Motor Inn on the same site as the Birchmont atop Sunset Hill, with it opening on July 4, 1971.
Lindblade said during his tenure at the helm of the Red Jacket from 1973-95, the resort had two fires and there was the three-alarm fire at the then Red Jacket Resorts’ sister establishment of the Fox Ridge on Christmas Eve 1993.
As for the Birchmont, its legacy continues on the property with the 1910-built Birchmont Tavern, the former stables to the Birchmont, located next to the outdoor pool at the Red Jacket.
“The ice house and the general manager’s house also date back to then,” said Conway Public Library Henney History Room curator and Conway Historical Society director Bob Cottrell.
Retired Pine Tree School teacher and local history enthusiast Sally Chase shared the following history about the Birchmont:
“The single-family vacation home came to be known as Birchmonte (but by 1894, the ‘e’ had been dropped) … In front of the house are several fine old white birch trees — whence the name “Birchmonte,” she said.
“After Mr. Tucker’s death, the house was unoccupied for a time, except for a caretaker employed by its new owner, Mr. Tyler. Early in the 1900s, Birchmont was purchased by a wealthy woman from Texas, Louisa Jones, who had no use for the big stable as she introduced a big automobile with a liveried chauffeur to the village.”
According to Hounsell’s book, during the time that Tucker owned it, a private railroad spur was built to access the Birchmont.
Hounsell added that Chester DeWitt served as caretaker of the Birchmont during the Gibson years and that in 1955 Joseph Birch, who had also been caretaker for Manufacturers Trust and lived with his family in a cottage on the grounds, acquired the property.
He bought the property in 1955 and operated it in summer as an inn, prior to it being acquired by the Knapps, who had operated the Cranmore Mountain Lodge, in 1957.
As for the fire of February 1970, Hounsell wrote, “The Knapp family lost a lovely home, family heirlooms, a dog named Peaches, and two cats. The owners, 22 guests and another family dog escaped. The fire was believed to have started in a basement area under the kitchen, but the cause was nit determined.”
She added that at the bottom of hill across from the Birchmont and now the Red Jacket stood the McMillan House, owned by early settler Col. Andrew McMillan and one of the area’s oldest inns. It was lost to fire in 1899.
