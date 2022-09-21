Conway Police staff and officers grew beards last year to raise money for the Child Advocacy Center of Carroll County. In this 2021 photo, the CAC director, Elizabeth Kelley Scott, is at right. Next to her is her wife, Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott. holding their son, Luke. Police Chief Chris Mattei is next to Lt. Kelley-Scott. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — Once again, staff with Conway Police will be allowed to grow beards or dye their hair blue to raise money for Carroll County's Child Advocacy Center.
During the October Beards for Bucks fundraiser, participating officers, dispatchers and staff sought sponsors online to either grow beards or dye their hair blue. This would normally be a violation of policy, says Chief Chris Mattei but he felt that the Child Advocacy Center was worthy of support.
"Every dollar raised stayed local and I knew that every bit of financial assistance we could offer the Center was going to translate into helping the many children throughout the Conway area who suffer from abuse," said Mattei. "Last year, we smashed our original goal of $5,000 by raising $39,000 during the month of October."
Sixty-six other law enforcement agencies in New Hampshire also raised money for their local county's Child Advocacy Center.
"Conway ended up as the top fundraising agency statewide, beating out Manchester Police Department which had 129 members participate," said Mattei, adding that Conway PD had 22 participants.
"We are extremely proud of last year's success and we look forward to seeing what we can do this year. We all received unbelievable support from our families, friends and the entire Mt. Washington Valley Community."
The Wolfeboro-based Child Advocacy Center aids in the investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases. The center also has an office in Conway.
Last year, the need for money was especially dire because of COVID issues. CAC Executive Director Elizabeth Kelley-Scott said funds were badly needed as COVID-19 restrictions blew a $45,000 hole in the center's budget, which is typically about $300,000.
The Sun asked Kelley-Scott how funding was going this year.
"The CAC is having the same funding struggle that a lot of small organizations are facing right now, rising costs," said Kelley-Scott. "For example, our rent at our Conway office increased by over 15 percent this summer and will be up by almost 27 percent by the end of our current lease term."
This year, Conway Police Department is seeking to raise $10,000 and started accepting donations as of Sept. 16. As of Monday afternoon, $590 had been raised.
"If anyone would like to donate this year, please go to our website, conwaypdnh.gov/beardsforbucks, and you will find a link to the Conway Police Department's team page," said Mattei. "From there, you can donate on behalf of any of the staff members participating. Thank you all in advance for your continued support of the department! I cannot tell you how humbled we all are to work in such a positive and supportive community."
The Sun asked Kelley-Scott about other Carroll County Departments that are to participate.
"As for other agencies, Tuftonboro PD was the first agency to participate and they will again this year. I'm also hoping that Bartlett PD will join the effort again this year," said Kelley Scott. "They participated for the first time in 2021 and did a wonderful job, raising an impressive amount for a small department."
