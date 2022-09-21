beards

Conway Police staff and officers grew beards last year to raise money for the Child Advocacy Center of Carroll County. In this 2021 photo, the CAC director, Elizabeth Kelley Scott, is at right. Next to her is her wife, Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott. holding their son, Luke. Police Chief Chris Mattei is next to Lt. Kelley-Scott. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Once again, staff with Conway Police will be allowed to grow beards or dye their hair blue to raise money for Carroll County's Child Advocacy Center. 

During the October Beards for Bucks fundraiser, participating officers, dispatchers and staff sought sponsors online to either grow beards or dye their hair blue. This would normally be a violation of policy, says Chief Chris Mattei but he felt that the Child Advocacy Center was worthy of support.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.