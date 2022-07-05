CONWAY — A majority of selectmen agreed to open the bathrooms up at the Whitaker Meeting House this summer if they can find people willing to staff them.
It's a condition some board members say is unlikely to be met, although a couple of people have stepped forward to offer to staff them.
During a June 21 meeting, the Public Facilities Committee led by selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and Steve Porter gave an update on their effort to find a solution to the issue of lack of public bathrooms in North Conway Village.
Residents in April approved spending $399,000 to build bathrooms in North Conway. The money has to be encumbered by Dec. 31. It can't be used to staff Whitaker Meeting House because the money is earmarked for construction; however, it could be used to expand that building.
Porter made the motion to open the bathrooms until Columbus Day with the stipulation it would be staffed with attendants and paid for with up to $25,000 of federal ARPA money.
The vote was 3-2 with Selectman John Colbath in the minority. Chairman David Weathers was the tie breaker, as Seavey and Porter were for it.
"I'll say yes and I'd be very surprised if we get two people," said Weathers.
Colbath agreed with Weathers, and Seavey interjected, "Let's be positive." Selectman Carl Thibodeau replied, "We positively won't find anybody."
On Tuesday the facilities committee met at the Technology Village and discussed Whitaker Meeting House and potential sites for new bathrooms including school district land on Pine Street.
Asked by Seavey for an update on Whitaker Meeting House, Conway selectmen's executive secretary Krista Day said they had received a couple of applications for bathroom attendant and at least one application seems to be from a viable candidate.
But they will need two people to cover the 56 hours per week the selectmen said it should be open. She said the application period will be open a few more days, after which time the candidates will be interviewed.
Incoming Town Manager John Eastman said the attendants would be responsible for cleaning, stocking and monitoring the bathrooms, which includes counting how many people use them.
Committee members said they would ask selectmen to consider opening the Whitaker Meeting House for less than 56 hours per week. Selectmen meet again July 12.
Asked if paid parking money could be used to help pay for the bathrooms, Eastman said the proceeds from the current paid parking program at various rec sites goes into the recreation revolving fund.
Selectmen are considering having paid parking in North Conway Village and will be discussing that at their July 12 meeting, starting at 4 p.m. at town hall.
If the selectmen decide to have paid parking in North Conway, then the money could be used for bathrooms.
Another site that was identified was vacant land on Pine Street that was once the site of the SAU 9 building on Pine Street. A building is no longer there because it was moved.
There is an acre of land there and there are two sidewalks and parking available. It has water and sewer lines and is closer to the village than Whitaker. Eastman said school officials have not been asked about it yet.
Committee member Mark Hounsell said this land is already publicly owned and in North Conway Village.
"It's an intriguing idea, I'm not promoting it as the final answer," said Hounsell of the Pine Street lot. "That almost looks like the perfect place."
Meanwhile, Eastman said Brian Fram, owner of the former Movie Gallery building on Kearsarge Road, said "no thank you" to having that building be used for public bathrooms.
The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce had been raising money to keep the New England Ski Museum bathrooms open and it appears there will be enough funding to keep them open at least until December, said incoming Chamber Executive Director Michelle Cruz. She said fundraising has been slow this year compared to previous years.
Committee member Tad Furtado said he spoke to about eight North Conway Village business owners who told him they would like to have official public bathrooms they could direct people to.
Furtado said it's unclear to him that public bathrooms even need to be built as opening Whitaker Woods and continuing to rely on the Ski Museum may meet the town's needs.
"I think to some degree, we should consider declaring victory and move on," said Furtado who was met with disagreement from other members.
The committee meets again Aug. 9.
