CONWAY — A town committee Tuesday decided to recommend to selectmen that the need for public bathrooms in North Conway could be met by putting a partition in the Whitaker Meeting House.
This decision could save the town hundreds of thousands of dollars.
In April, residents by a one vote margin voted to appropriate $399,999 to build public facilities in North Conway Village. However, the way the article was written prevented the town from using the money to lease existing space for bathrooms.
Selectmen created a committee headed by selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and Steve Porter to study the need for public bathrooms and decide what to do with the $399,000 which either has to be encumbered by Dec. 31 or returned to the taxpayers.
Over the summer, selectmen to open the Whitaker Meeting House's bathrooms to the public but with the caveat that the building would have to staffed as bathrooms can’t be opened without making the rest of the building accessible. Selectmen budgeted up to $25,000 for staffing.
The bathroom committee met Tuesday to formulate a recommendation to selectmen. According to the committee, the Whitaker bathrooms were used 2,796 times since opening July 20. The busiest day was Sept. 17. Most days there were between 30 and 60 visitors per day.
Committee member Mark Hounsell said that worked out to a visit every 15 minutes on average at a cost of about $9 per visit.
After some debate, the committee decided they would recommend to selectmen that a partition at Whitaker Woods be pursued. Selectmen next meet Oct. 25.
“I don’t believe we need to spend $399,999," said Porter, adding that the town should take care of locals and visitors. "So, I think Whitaker Woods worked out well."
The partition would negate the need to have the building staffed while the bathrooms are open.
He said American Rescue Funds could be used to pay for the partition so property taxes wouldn't have to be used.
Seavey agreed the money should be returned and added $400,000 was never going to be enough to buy land and construct a building. She said the committee looked but there was no available land to purchase for the sake of building bathrooms.
"I'm very content with Whitaker Woods," said Seavey.
Porter made a motion to recommend that selectmen move forward with the Whitaker Woods site and investigate the cost of building a partition there.
The vote was 5-1. Voting in favor were Seavey, Porter, Michelle Cruz, Eliza Grant and Tad Furtado. Voting against was Hounsell.
During the discussion, Hounsell stressed that bathrooms should be paid for by the business community because most of issue is created by the businesses that attract tourists.
Hounsell asked if there would be a town vote on adding the partition at Whitaker Woods and Seavey said she didn't think so.
Hounsell said the selectmen would hurt themselves politically if they moved forward without putting a question about the partition on warrant.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said putting in the partition would be a simple project.
Furtado said he voted "yes" so the town would get cost estimates for the partition.
There are public bathrooms at the North Conway Community Center and the New England Ski Museum but those are privately run and their availability is subject to change.
Selectmen were also meeting on Tuesday but Seavey asked the board to hold off on that discussion because she wanted to finalize a presentation on what the committee decided.
At the end of the meeting Hounsell extended an olive branch to Seavey and Porter.
"I love you Mary, and you too, Steve," said Hounsell. "I just don't agree with you."
