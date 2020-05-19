BARTLETT — Hunger doesn’t take a vacation.
That was the message school officials shared with the Bartlett School Board earlier this month.
At its May 5 meeting, the board authorized Superintendent Kevin Richard to explore options to provide food to students through July and August.
During the remote learning that is ongoing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district is currently providing 120-140 daily meals to students in Bartlett in grades pre-K-12.
Richard said he would like to see food service pickup from Josiah Bartlett Elementary School or a designated location twice a week during the summer.
Board member Scott Grant had thought the school should stop delivering food at the end of June and have people seeking food go to the Vaughan Food Pantry.
“I think this (pandemic) is going to end rather soon,” Grant said. “I don't know why we keep pushing things out. I
"I love the food service we're doing right now — it's excellent. But to do it all summer long, I don't see that happening when things start to open back up. So if there's an emergency, people can always call the town or the school or the Vaughan food bank," he said.
“I semi-agree with Scott,” fellow board member Rob Clark said. "I think there will be some people who will be in some different situations. And I think that we should try to build something so that there is a resource."
Clark went on: "I think that we should take the initiative ahead of time as opposed to people calling after and saying, ‘Hey, you know, it's July 15, and we haven't eaten since school ended.’"
Grant also suggested families in need of assistance could contact the selectmen, who oversee the town’s welfare program.
School board chair Nancy Kelemen pointed out that Selectman Vicki Garland (and school family liaison) had messaged during the meeting, “encouraging you to continue providing food for the families."
Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson explained that under the current waiver the school district can continue to operate the way it has through June 30 with five breakfasts and lunches delivered on two days during the week.
End 68 Hours of Hunger supplies meals for the weekend to those who request it.
On April 22, DOE Commissioner Frank Edelblut asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a waiver “to support summer food service programs (Seamless Summer Option, Summer Food Service Program, Extended School Year) in providing meals to children in areas experiencing congregate feeding challenges in response to COVID-19. The waiver would allow for an alternative or grab-and-go meal service that would limit participants’ interaction and proximity to other participants and therefore decrease the risk of COVID-19 exposure.”
But Wilson said: “That waiver has not yet been approved. I think even if that waiver is approved, what it means is that you get reimbursed for those meals. At the rate that is for free meals, that it ends up being like $2.23 for a breakfast and $3.50 on lunch, ballpark," she said.
"There will be cost either way because you would need to hire staff to provide meals even if you just had them available to school and didn't deliver them. If people had to come get them, you would still have to hire someone to prep those meals.”
Garland was asked to weigh in on the discussion.
“I just know that it's one of the things I hear almost daily, food insecurity. I have one mom say to me that she's afraid to leave the kitchen because every time she does, one of the kids is getting some food and then there won't be enough for dinner.”
Garland noted that the community is very giving. Earlier that evening Maddie B’s in Jackson donated 10 pizzas, which she delivered to a few families.
“What I'm not sure about is when we pull back the breakfast and lunch deliveries ... are they going to be able to absorb that and make up the difference?" she asked.
She added: “Food is a basic need, and if we can do it, I would encourage you to support that.”
Wilson said there is a possibility the district may be able to access grant funding to offset food costs.
Grant doesn’t want to see buses delivering all summer but thought the school might be able to provide pickup service.
“I think that that's fair if we are looking at providing meals at the school for at least our free and reduced hot lunch population instead, that's a good direction for us," he said.
Clark added: “I think that we can't, at this point, say everything is stopping June 30. I feel we need to continue through the summer.”
“I agree with Rob on that," Kelemen said. "I'd rather be prepared for the summer. You know what, there's no guarantee we're going to be fully open. I think our community wants to support us in continuing helping out the families.”
