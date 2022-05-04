BARTLETT — Scott Grant thinks it could be time for the Bartlett School District to create its own SAU. Grant, a member of the Bartlett School Board, believes it may be more cost-effective for Bartlett to have its own SAU housed at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
Grant brought up the idea at the board’s April meeting, but with only three of the five members on hand, waited until Tuesday to discuss it with everyone and later moved to form a six-member committee to explore forming Bartlett’s own SAU.
The board agreed unanimously to form the committee, though members also expressed their support of the current SAU 9 and its staff.
The committee would “research towns of a similar size with their own SAUs to determine how they work,” Grant said.
Grant said by having their own school administrative unit, “we can focus on education of our students — 300 or under students — that’s K through 12, (plus) there’s probably going to be some pretty large financial savings.”
He added: “We would still have access to SAU 9 stuff as far as curriculum. They can do our curriculum. We can do their curriculum.”
Bartlett’s SAU would have its own superintendent and a financial director, he said.
Grant is fearful the town’s share to SAU 9, currently $367,000 for this year, could skyrocket because Bartlett is doing a property assessment review, which the state requires every five years.
“We have 10 percent membership, and we pay 20 percent of the bill to Kennett (High School),” he said. “And that’s just the way things are going if our (assessment) goes to, let’s say, $1.6 or $1.7 billion which it probably easily will and Conway and Jackson doesn’t adjust, we can be paying $600,000 or more just for the SAU 9.”
Board member Emily Calderwood asked Grant “for more ideas of how it might affect education in a positive way.
“For instance, curriculum-based, Joe (Yahna, principal of Josiah Bartlett Elementary) goes down to an administrative meeting every Wednesday morning,” Grant said.
“And he sits with the Conway principals and they all talk about where they’re at with math or reading. ... There are pluses and minus to that. They will get some good feedback, and they’ll get some negative feedback. Let’s say for a report card for example. If we want to do a different report card that’s more efficient for our students, we can do that,” Grant said.
Grant envisions the superintendent being housed within JBES. “That person can run around the building. ... The superintendent and principal can actually put eyes on the bodies because there are not that many kids in the building. The reaction time for parents would be quicker. The response time for problems with individual kids or teachers would be right there,” he said.
Grant encouraged his colleagues to let the committee play out. He offered an alternative.
“I could easily get 25 signatures (on a petitioned warrant article) and it goes to the town to vote on but I’d rather have a committee to investigate this to see if it’s feasible.”
Board member Rob Clark said. “We need to have all the facts.”
He added: “I think looking at numbers and looking at facts is great. If it’s going to get thrown out into the world, yes, we should have a committee. I wouldn’t spend months or years on it.
However, Clark said: “I would not see the benefit, because of all the things we do get from a full SAU.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard, who was joined by Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson and SAU 9 Director of Special Services Pam Stimpson, pointed out that there would be more steps to creating an SAU other than a simple majority vote at a school district meeting. “There’s a lot more to it,” he said. “You’ve got to go through a withdrawal process and the state board of education.”
On Wednesday, he said, “We’re happy to do the exercise and work with the committee.”
Grant and Calderwood agreed to serve as the board’s representatives on the committee. Parent Kelly Tonkery also agreed to serve. She wondered how many SAU staff people Bartlett gets support from within SAU 9. Richard said 13.
Grant said: “The more we investigate, the more facts we have the better off we are as a board.”
“I think it would be worth the time to at least explore the option,” said board vice chair Andrew Light.
Calderwood agreed. “If we heard from Joe (Yahna) and his staff that they don’t feel they have the ability to implement what they want to do, to pivot quickly, to make changes, then absolutely that’s something we need to discuss,” she said.
