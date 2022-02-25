BARTLETT — It could be a short annual school meeting as Bartlett voters decide the fate of just three warrant articles on Tuesday night, and two of those call for the elimination of trust funds.
Annual Bartlett School District Meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium of Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. Mask-wearing is optional based on the state Department of Health and Human Services updated its recommendations and no longer requires face masks in indoor public spaces. This includes schools in the Granite State.
Article No. 1 on the school warrant, the budget, is up slightly over last year. The proposed increase is $260,695, or 3.14 percent.
The current budget is $8,484,430. The proposed budget is $8,745,125.
Behind the increase were a $160,768 hike in student tuition to Kennett High School and a $61,590 jump in health insurance.
“We were looking at 10 percent increase to health insurance, but it came in at 12.73 percent, which was a big hit,” said board member Scott Grant, who developed the budget with board member Rob Clark, Superintendent Kevin Richard and JBES Principal Joe Yahna.
Another reason the budget is up, Chairman Nancy Kelemen said Wednesday, is $230,000 is in it to purchase two school buses. The buses have typically been a separate warrant article in the past.
Jim Hill, director of special services for SAU 9, said typically districts would order a bus in March and receive it by September, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, those timelines no longer exist.
Grant said ordering two buses could lead to a financial break on the cost.
Aside from the budget, there are just two other articles on the warrant.
Article 2 seeks to discontinue the Maintenance Trust Fund (Expendable Trust Fund), created in 2012. The $85,434 in the fund would be transferred into the general fund and can be used to offset taxes in 2023.
Article 3 looks to discontinue the School Bus Reserve Fund (Capital Reserve Fund, established in 1984. The $21,408 would move to the general fund pending voter approval.
“My concern is the maintenance trust was paid to keep that tax rate stable if we had a roof leak,” Grant said.
“Well, the roofs are in top shape, they’re covered under insurance. If the oil tank out back goes or something like that happens, you could come and take money out of the capital reserves. To do that, you still have to have a public hearing and the town has to vote on it,” Grant said.
“To me, this is just money sitting off on the side. I think the more things you have to budget, everyone gets to go over the budget every year,” he said.
“You can go through the budget and say. ‘I don’t like this or that.’
“We’re just trying to keep things simple,” Grant said.
