BARTLETT — The Bartlett School Board got its first look at the 2021-22 proposed school budget and other warrant articles at its December meeting, and the budget is up slightly over last year. The proposed increase is $246,160 or a 2.9 percent increase.
The current budget is $8,484,430. The proposed budget is $8,730,610.
The chief culprits in the increase were a $160,768 hike in student tuition to Kennett High School along with a $61,590 jump in health insurance.
“We were looking at 10 percent increase to health insurance but it came in at 12.73 percent, which was a big hit,” said board member Scott Grant, who developed the budget with fellow board member Rob Clark and Superintendent Kevin Richard along with Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Principal Joe Yahna.
Grant who gave an overview of the budget on Dec. 7, pointed out that overall salaries are down in the proposed budget by $20,746 due to the planned reduction of a regular education teacher and a special education aide.
High school tuition represents an increase in the number of students who attended Kennett two years ago, according to Grant.
“Our numbers are actually going down a little bit, so I would look for that number to drop in the future,” he said.
Grant said budgeting has been a little tricky due to COVID.
“Rob (Clark) and I had lots of conversations at the budget meeting, about how we give back money at the end of the year,” he said.
“The last couple of years got a little difficult because of COVID. So we had people coming in the school that didn't live here, people are not coming to school to actually live in town. We had homeschooling, we had charter schools, so our numbers of kids that actually live in this town and actually come here, are fluctuating all over the place,” Grant said.
“As we come out of this COVID thing, I think we’ll be much more balanced as far as the number of kids coming here," he continued. "When we budget for next year's budget, we are budgeting for the most possible kids that could come here, potentially.”
Over the past two years, Grant said the school district has been able to return $400,000 and $600,000, respectively, in unspent funding to offset taxes. Given that pattern, he wonders if the budget could be trimmed a bit.
“What we're going to try and do is look at these numbers again,” he said, “and go back to the drawing board ... We’re not cutting services, we’re not cutting staff, we’re just trying to be more efficient, so at the end of the year, we don’t have a huge surplus coming back.”
There are just two other articles besides the budget on the warrant. Article 2 seeks to add funding to the existing Special Education Reserve Fund. There is currently $151,000 in the fund.
Article 3 seeks funds for the Expendable Maintenance Trust Fund, which currently has $85,453 in it.
Grant would like to eliminate the maintenance trust fund.
“My concern is the maintenance trust was paid to keep that tax rate stable if we had a rood leak,” he said. “Well, the roofs are in top shape, they’re covered under insurance. If the oil tank out back goes or something like that happens, you could come and take money out of the capital reserves. To do that, you still have to have a public hearing and the town has to vote on it. … To me, this is just money sitting off on the side. I think the more things you have to budget, everyone gets to go over the budget every year. You can go through the budget and say I don’t like this or that. We’re just trying to keep things simple.
One reason the budget is up, Chairman Nancy Kelemen said, is $115,000 is in it to purchase a new school bus. The bus, she said, has typically been a separate warrant article in the past.
“We say that the budget has increased $236,000,” she said, “You have to take into consideration that $115,000 would have always been in the form of a warrant article. If the bus wasn’t already in the budget, it would only be up 1.36 percent.”
