BARTLETT — History was made Tuesday night when “the greatest little town on Earth,” Bartlett, held its first annual school district meeting during a pandemic. Attendance was sparse, with fewer than 25 masked voters, and all three warrant articles were approved inside 40 minutes.
“Let’s hope this is the last time we have to hold a district meeting like this again,” said Bartlett School Board member Scott Grant, adding, “Better days are ahead.”
Due to COVID-19, seats were spread out in the gym in rows of two separated by about 12 feet for those wearing masks. A plexiglass partition was set up to divide the room for mask and non-mask wearers. However, it wasn't put into use, as everyone opted to wear a mask.
Instead of traditional voice voting, each voter was given a green card to use for voting in the affirmative and a blue one for a "no" vote.
The meeting was not open to the public. In years past, the bleachers were a popular haven for voters and non-voters alike. Tuesday marked the first time in more than 25 years that former school board chairman Bill Fabrizio hadn’t occupied his perch atop the bleachers.
“I’m doing this out of protest,” he said, laughing, from his chair on the gym floor. “I get it and understand why. Hopefully, next year, I’ll be back up there. It’s where I’m comfortable.”
People could tune in via Zoom, but only a handful chose that route.
Grant said the reason there were only three warrant articles this year was because a technology $14,000 grant was folded into their budget. He said the board included a $20,000 preschool playground in the budget as well.
Town Moderator and former school board member Norman Head wondered about the decision not to have a technology warrant article.
“In the past, we’ve been told that having this warrant article was a good tool when it came to applying for grants,” Head said.
‘I think now it’s a given that all schools support technology,” Grant said, adding that the district will continue to pursue grant funds for technology.
Article No. 1 was a proposed operating budget of $8,423,647, with $115,000 offsetting this amount from various warrant articles. All five board members — Nancy Kelemen, Rob Clark, Dr. Ivette Emery, Grant and Andrew Light — supported the budget.
The budget was down 1.6 percent from last year’s $8,570,772, with $140,000 offsetting the amount through grants.
One of the chief reasons for the drop was a $333,436 reduction in high school tuition payments due to fewer Bartlett students attending Kennett High School.
“Due to COVID-19, next year’s budget reflects a worst-case scenario,” Grant said, saying student enrollment may fluctuate next fall. “Will everyone who moved here because of COVID stay? We don’t know, but we have to budget as though they will.”
Grant also said the district chose not to bring forward a request for funding for a new school bus. It is the third consecutive year without a warrant article for a bus.
The budget was almost unanimously approved as no one raised a blue card in opposition.
The most discussion of the night focused on Article No. 2, a proposed three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bartlett Education Association. The board unanimously supports the contract.
The estimated increase to the budget, if the article was approved, is $60,783 for the 2021-22 school year; $75,082 for 2022-23; and $47,376 for the final year, 2023-24.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said the proposed agreement will expire in June 2024.
Board Chairman Nancy Kelemen said the contract includes “raising the starting salary bachelor’s degree step 1 from the current $33,800 by $2,000 each year for three years. The starting salary for bachelor’s degree step 1 will be $39,800 for the 2023-24 school year. We’ll still be below the state average but we are getting there.
Richard said there was a “significant change to health insurance to a consumer-driven high-deductible plan and eventual elimination of the district-funded flexible spending account.”
Kelemen explained employees on a single plan would pay $2,000, while those on a family plan would see an increase to $4,000 per year.
“We’ll be on the same plan as the SAU and Conway (School District),” Kelemen said. “Hopefully, this will lead us to better rates with a larger pool.”
Fabrizio was having a hard time supporting the contract. He said 17 of the teachers are already off the step chart with nine of them receiving an annual salary in excess of $70,000.
“The teachers are not starving,” he said. “They are doing very well. I just think the timing of this isn't too good.”
He added: “A lot of people in this town aren’t working or have lost their job. Look at Attitash, they just furloughed a bunch of people. Joseph’s (Spaghetti Shed) is only doing takeout; the Red Parka (Pub) has had to stagger its hours. The bottom line is the timing of a raise is not good at all. We must recognize this because the school district delivered meals to three days a week last summer to families.”
Kelemen said the salary increase will be offset by the gain made in health insurance by the district.
“We are losing staff members to other districts, not just by $1,000 but $10,000 to schools in the lakes region,” she said. “I understand with the timing but it’s important to look at the whole contract.”
The contract passed by a wide majority.
The final article asked voters “to rescind the affirmative vote taken on March 5, 2013, at the school district meeting to retain year-end unassigned general funds in an amount not to exceed, in any fiscal year, 2.5 percent of the current fiscal year’s net assessment.”
Grant explained that to spend the retained 2.5 percent, the board would need to hold an emergency meeting and get the state Department of Education approval.
“This article was designed for cities like Manchester and Nashua because their tax rates were fluctuating so much,” Grant said. “I’ve become known for saying all this article does is holds the taxpayer’s money hostage for a whole year and I still believe that. I think we as a board need to show some fiduciary responsibility.”
Fabrizio spoke in favor of the board having this tool in its tool belt.
“I think it gives you a safety net,” he said.
The voters sided with the school board in the closest vote of the evening, passing the article by a 12-8 vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.