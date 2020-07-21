CONWAY – A judge Tuesday afternoon gently rebuffed an attempt by Bartlett Police to compel a Conway man to turn over video he shot of his own arrest which involved being Tased and pepper sprayed. Instead, the judge suggested police could file for a search warrant.
According to police, Cpl. Justin Washburn stopped Chris Spinney, 35, of Conway on June 6 for having an outdated inspection sticker on the windshield of the Ford Taurus he was driving on Route 16 near Story Land.
Police Chief Chris Keaton told the Sun Washburn asked Spinney for his license and registration and warned that failure to comply would result in being charged with disobeying a police officer. Spinney refused, and Washburn told him he was under arrest. Keaton said Spinney resisted, and Washburn Tased him. Spinney reportedly continued to resist, so he was pepper-sprayed by Jackson Police Officer Martin Bourque, whom Washburn had radioed for backup.
Spinney was charged with disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, driving after suspension or possession of license required and uninspected motor vehicle.
Spinney and his girlfriend, Heather Perry, 41, of Conway video taped the arrest. Keaton filed a motion in circuit court to compel Spinney and Perry to produce the video, which Keaton said might contain "evidence" of Spinney's violations. Also in the car that day was the couple's four-year-old son.
Tuesday, Judge Charles Greenhalgh held a telephonic hearing on Keaton's motion. Spinney did not participate.
Washburn, who was on the phone conference, told Greenhalgh that the facts as outlined in Keaton's motion are accurate.
"My concern is that by ordering Mr. Spinney to produce copies of a video he may or may not have in his possessive if it was actually taken essentially creates an order that he gives testimony against himself in violation of his Fifth Amendment right," said Greenhalgh.
Greenhalgh asked Keaton to address this concern.
Keaton replied that Spinney made statements to the Sun saying he would not share the video with the police and that it appears that Spinney was going to try and use the video to benefit himself.
"I did question my officers as to why they didn't seize the cell phones when they arrested him and they basically said they didn't think to do that," said Keaton adding had they seized the phones they would have applied for a search warrant.
Greenhalgh asked if applying for a search warrant now would make sense and then Spinney could object.
"Mr. Spinney has no obligation to provide testimony that would tend to incriminate himself including video testimony which could potentially place him at the scene or indicate that he did commit some sort of violation or crime," said Greenhalgh."At the same time, if he intends to use these videos in his own defense he is going to have to provide them to the state prior to their use at trial."
If Spinney doesn't provide the videos before trial, they can't be used in court, the judge said.
Keaton replied that he would withdraw his motion and seek a search warrant "in the very near future."
Spinney fancies himself as an "American National and "New Hampshire State citizen." As such, he says and that police have power over people only if they don’t dispute it.
For his part, Spinney filed a copy of his bail order paperwork, on which he wrote: "I DO NOT ACCEPT THIS OFFER TO CONTRACT AND I DO NOT CONSENT TO THESE PROCEEDINGS."
He signed his name in both places adding "Without prejudice UCC 1-308."
According to Spinney, "UCC 1-308" means "all rights reserved."
Days aftern his arrest, Spinney povided the Sun with a written account of his experience. Spinney said Washburn ordered him out of the car, and when he refused, “JW attempted to break out a window of the car, an act that would have potentially sprayed broken glass all over a child locked in a car seat in the rear of the car. When the child’s mother realized what could have happened, she attempted to stop it by exiting the car.”
In his statement, Spinney refers to Cpl. Justin Washburn as JW and claimed he “unlawfully used public/government equipment by knowingly using the emergency flashing lights to detain a private individual where no crime had been committed.”
Spinney said he “informed JW that the entire encounter was being recorded live on video. JW, visibly irritated at this point, quickly escalated the situation from an unwanted conversation, into a situation where fear and intimidation would prevail.”
On Tuesday, Keaton told Greenhalgh that he mailed copies of the motion to Perry and Spinney but they were returned undelivered.
Spinney is the son of Janice Spinney, founder of the non-profit addiction recovery organization Mount Washington Valley Supports Recovery Coalition. In 2016, he issued a press release about himself and his efforts “to educate and inform the public of the dangers of opioid dependence.” It identified him as a recovering addict of 10 years. He has written an eBook series, “Heroin Recovery is Possible.”
