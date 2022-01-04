BARTLETT — Before a crowd of 50-60 people, the Bartlett planning board Monday voted not to recommend two petitioned warrant articles — one about noise and one asking to ban short-term rentals in residential zones.
Both articles still will go on the town warrant as written.
The planning board was legally obliged to hold a public hearing on them and then to decide whether to recommend them to voters or not.
However, the meeting got off to a rocky start as the town hall meeting room was supposed to be limited to 20 audience members but dozens were still left in the hall.
There were calls from the audience to postpone the meeting until a bigger venue could be had but chairman Scott Grant said the Elementary School was not an option. Grant called for people to in the room and in the hall to trade places but that proved to be too cumbersome.
About 25 minutes into the noise ordinance hearing, planners decided to simply let in as many people as they could. After that, there was smooth sailing during the meeting.
Former planning board member Lydia Lansing was the lead petitioner on the STR related petitioned article. Lansing’s article seeks “to petition the town of Bartlett and the Bartlett Planning Board to create ordinance(s) which will confine the use of short-term rental properties (STRs) to commercial zones only, as defined in the town of Bartlett Zoning Ordinance as amended March 13, 2018.”
The surprise of the night came when Lansing seemed to walk back on her own petition after some people pushed back against the language limiting STRs to the commercial zone — where STRs are unlikely to be — and therefore effectively asking the board to ban short-term rentals of homes that aren’t grandfathered in.
Lansing said her intent was to have STRs be regulated, but not banned. She explained that a group of residents sought to put the article on the warrant and she accepted the role of lead petitioner. “I apologize for that, because I was drafted into doing something,” said Lansing. “I wrote it the way I did, because we wanted to get the conversation going. I’ve achieved everything I wanted.”
She told the audience, most of which supported regulation but not a ban, they had two months to convince residents to vote her petition down in March.
Even if Lansing’s article passes, and the planning board creates regulations and they pass, existing STRs probably would be grandfathered in, said planning board member David Patch, relating what he had heard from selectmen.
One attendee estimated that, based on a cursory search, there are 400 STRs in town. There is apparently no official number of STRs in town.
Lansing said she owns a condo that she rents seasonally.
Patch said people could prove when they started short-term renting by holding onto tax records and receipts. Lansing added that residents have the ability to change their zoning every year.
“Just because it’s (a hypothetical zoning change) it doesn’t mean you can’t vote it out at some point,” said Lansing.
After some discussion, the planning board members unanimously voted not to recommend the article. This means that voters will see on the ballot that the board opposes the article.
The planning board consists of Grant, Patch; Michael Galante, Kevin Bennett; Gus Vincent, David Shedd and Barry Trudeau, Trudeau was not present.
Grant explained that if this passes, there might even be a rush for people to create more STRs since there would be lag time between passage of the petition, when the planning board goes to create new regulations, and when the new hypothetical regulation would be passed.
“Now the cat’s out of the bag, because with grandfathering, people have a whole other year to possibly go buy a house in Bartlett and do short-term rentals,” Grant said.
“I think that’s one of the reasons in the past, the planning board has not come forward with any type of ordinance because we’re not just go out there on a limb and do something,” he said.
Resident Julie King proposed a noise article which asks: “to see if the town will amend Article IV — General Provisions by adding Section R — Noise Disturbances.” It goes on to state: “Time Restricted Noise: It shall be unlawful for any person(s) to make, continue, or cause to be made or continued any loud, unnecessary, or unusual noise which either annoys, disturbs, injures, or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others within the limits of the Town of Bartlett, NH Monday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”
It also allows police to use their discretion if a warning or fine is warranted. Violations could leas to fines between $100 and $1,000.
Bartlett Police Chief Chris Keaton said the ordinance is similar to the state disorderly conduct statute that police can already enforce no matter what time the infraction occurs. Fines from the disorderly conduct statute go to the state, but fines from this proposed ordinance would go to the town, he said.
However, several residents said they called dispatch/police and were told there was nothing the police could do about noise issues and fireworks since the town didn’t have a noise ordinance.
King said the ordinance is a civil statute while a disorderly conduct statute is a criminal law and thus may be an appropriate tool for police to use to address minor infractions.
“If the situation doesn’t warrant arresting somebody and taking them through the criminal justice system, they (police) can use the local ordinance,” said King of the benefit of her proposal.
“That’s semantics — noise problem, you call a policeman to come take care of it,” said Patch. “Either way, this ordinance is not going to make that any different or any better.”
“Well, I’m not going to convince you, and you’re not going to convince me,” said King.
To which Patch replied, “Agree to disagree.”
The vote on whether to recommend the article was 4-1 not to recommend, with Shedd in the minority.
