BARTLETT — A Bartlett man is facing charges of burglary in association with a break-in at a local restaurant and unsuccessful safecracking attempt.
Police will be asking the Carroll County Attorney’s Office to seek indictments against Larry Moody, 32, on charges of Class B felony burglary and criminal mischief, according to Bartlett Police Chief Chris Keaton.
The alleged crimes occurred at the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub in Glen.
“He tried to break into the safe, and when the employee got there in the morning to do some paperwork, he was still in the building,” said Keaton, adding that the incident occurred on Sunday.
“I don’t know when he broke in, but the call came in around 8:38 a.m.”
Police will determine the time once security footage can be reviewed.
The employee, said Keaton, saw a thin man who appeared to be in his 20s in the basement of the restaurant.
The man apparently got in through the delivery chute.
Bartlett Cpl. Ian MacMillan and Jackson Officer Sgt. Nathan Boothby responded.
“They found Mr. Moody inside the building, and I don’t know why, but Mr. Moody was transported to Memorial Hospital,” said Keaton, adding Moody was taken to the North Conway hospital by ambulance.
On Tuesday morning, Keaton clarified that the arrest was made without incident, meaning that Moody complied with officers’ commands and submitted to arrest peacefully.
He said after Moody was cuffed, Moody had a “medical issue” of some kind but the details were not in the report.
Keaton said that because Moody was admitted to the hospital, he was released from custody. Keaton said because Moody is local he doesn’t consider him to be a flight risk.
On Tuesday, Memorial Hospital spokesman Timothy Kershner said a patient with that name had recently been released from the hospital.
Although Moody didn’t gain access to the safe at the pub, he did “a lot of damage to it,” so he was also charged with felony criminal mischief because the safe is expensive, Keaton said.
“Not a good day for him, I guess,” said Keaton.
Jackson Chief Chris Perley praised the efforts of MacMillan and Boothby but declined to comment on the case as it belonged to Bartlett police. He said that the Jackson and Bartlett departments have mutual aid.
Perley said the arrest is a “shining example” of the “cooperative effort and diligence” of Boothby and the Bartlett police.
The chief explained that the police department will be referring the case to the Carroll County Attorney’s Office for indictment. Keaton said he hoped to file the paperwork by Wednesday.
This means, Keaton is asking the Carroll County Attorney’s Office to seek an indictment from a Grand Jury on the burglary and criminal mischief charges. If the grand jury agrees they would return indictments which mean they believe there is enough evidence to bring the case to trial. At that point, the case would be heard by a petit jury. The grand jury is made up of between 12 and 23 people and their process is conducted in secret.
Keaton said Moody may have been out on bail for a drug charge out of Ossipee so the Bartlett police also informed Ossipee police of the arrest in Glen.
A review of Moody’s record shows he was indicted in July on three counts of crime while released on bail. The crimes allegedly took place June 2. One of the indictments says he was accused of trying to hide from police a bag filled with a substance believed to be a controlled drug. The other two indictments say he possessed methamphetamines and fentanyl.
At the time of the alleged crimes in July, Moody was on bail for a theft charge out of Bartlett from last year. In that charge he is accused of stealing from his then-employer, the Glen Irving gas station in May of 2020.
Moody was to appear in court via Webex on Wednesday, Oct. 13, for a status conference for the 2020 theft case and the Ossipee charges.
