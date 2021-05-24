BARTLETT — The Bartlett Fire Department, through the support of the Bartlett Fire Fighters Association, is currently hosting three fundraisers, according to Chief Jeff Currier.
The first was to purchase and equip a new forestry vehicle, but now the state of New Hampshire has acquired six military vehicles, "and we got one of them. It’s down at Fort Devens in Massachusetts," Currier said, adding that the vehicle should arrive any day.
Having acquired the vehicle, they are changing the goal of the fundraiser to equipping it, "which is expensive,” Currier said.
“The reason we picked this particular vehicle was because it can be used as a forestry vehicle, which is its primary use. It can be used in floodwaters. And it’s also a truck body, so at the end of a fire, we can go pick up our dirty hose and equipment, bring it back in and just rinse the truck off. We don't want to be banging up private vehicles. It’s phenomenal.”
It could cost $20,000 to outfit the vehicle, Currier said.
“We don’t have any forestry hose. We don’t have any pump,” he said. “We need a high-pressure pump. We do have hand tools, but it's time to replace some of those, which we’ve had for over 30 years. It needs some mechanical work. I’d like to see if there are any veterans out there who’d like to work on it.”
The second fundraiser is for additional seats for Engine 2.
"When Engine 2 was purchased back in 2007, it was purchased with four seats in it. It’s a six-man cab,” Currier said. “I can only imagine we didn’t do the other two seats at the time to save money."
As there are eight firefighters living in Bartlett Village, "they’re doing rock, paper and scissors to see who goes to the fire because we don’t have enough seats," he joked, adding, "We’d rather them not take private vehicles to calls because they clog up the roads.”
Currier said the price of two air-pack seats complete with seatbelt and installation is approximately $5,000.
“We have most of that money,” he said. “I don’t know how, but it happened like that (snapping his fingers). One person sent a $1,000 check.”
Currier, who has been chief since last October, is excited about his department and wants to do his part to help grow it, which leads to the third fundraising effort.
The department has 23 people on its current roster.
“The third fundraiser is a Firefighter Level I Class,” he said. “The State of New Hampshire, because of COVID-19, had their budget cut at the Fire Academy. They told me that they would put one on here if we could fund it. To fund a Fire I class for 24 people is approximately $50,000. I think that’s high. I don’t really think it would cost that much, but that’s what I was told by the Fire Academy.”
Currier said it costs $900 per student for the class, and he has eight people interested in taking the course, which is 212 hours long and takes about six months to put on.
“It’s been a few years since we’ve had one in this area," Currier said. "We’d invite Jackson, North Conway, anyone from Conway, and, if we had room, we could invite someone from Twin Mountain, they’re our neighbors, too.”
Currier and his colleagues are exploring grant options to help offset the costs.
In other department news, Currier said selectmen greenlit 10 members of the department to take an EMR (Emergency Medical Response) class to become certified First Responders, the level just below an EMT.
“That’s a big jump for Bartlett,” said Currier.
Anyone interested in supporting the Bartlett Firefighters Association can send donations to P.O. Box 656, Glen, NH 03838. The association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
“I’m excited, I want to get things going, we just need a little help from our community,” Currier said. “We truly appreciate all the support.”
