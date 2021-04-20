BARTLETT — Voters next month may be asked to consider purchasing a new fire truck that may be partially grant funded, said Chief Jeff Currier Monday.
Town meeting will be at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School at 1313 Route 302, on Thursday, May 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Currier seeks to replace a 33-year-old tanker truck with a custom pumper truck rather than another tanker.
"We feel when that was bought 33 years ago, we did not have the water system that we have today with the Lower Bartlett Water Precinct, and so we feel that we are in a better situation especially with our mutual aid," said Currier.
The truck that Currier seeks to get is an E-1 Custom Pumper that can carry 1,000 gallons of water with a 1,500 gallon-per-minute pump and a compressed air foam system.
"The compressed air foam will only use about a third of the water that we use now," said Currier. "So it will cause less water damage in someone's home. And with less pressure, you can use less manpower."
The more pressure in the hose, the more firefighters are needed to keep it steady. Having fewer firefighters holding the hose means manpower can be allocated to other tasks like rescues.
The cost of the new E-1 Truck is about $700,000. If Currier is successful in applying for a USDA grant, taxpayers would have to come up with only $315,000. Town meeting voters will be asked about the truck only if the grant is awarded.
The truck would come from Desorcie Emergency Products of St Albans City, Vt., Currier said, adding that the company has customer service that is "second to none."
About a week ago, Currier called Desorcie about an issue with the town's ladder truck. It turned out Desorcie had a tech in the area and he was able to get the truck back in service in under an hour.
Currier also praised selectmen for being "very good" to the department. He said they provided it with a new command vehicle this year and also a hose cleaning system that removes carcinogens.
Right now, the department is also fundraising to try and acquire a forestry vehicle that the department could use in high water emergencies as well as forest fires. It is looking for a Stewart and Stevenson forestry vehicle. They are tough military grade vehicles that can handle a variety of terrain.
The department recently parted with its 1953 Willys forestry vehicle because it was getting difficult to find parts for the nearly 70-year-old Jeep.
Last week, the department responded to a 2-acre brush fire off Ridge Road, and Currier said the terrain was way too steep for the truck. But he said Bartlett received "outstanding mutual aid" from Jackson, North Conway and Redstone departments.
Bartlett Fire also is trying to raise money to add two new seats to the department's 2007 engine. This would allow the truck to transport six firefighters instead of four.
For more information, call (603) 383-9555 and ask for Currier. Donation checks toward the seats and forestry vehicle can be made out to Bartlett Firefighters Association and sent to P.O. Box 104, Glen, NH 03838. The station is located at 90 U.S. Route 302.
