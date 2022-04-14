BARTLETT — Brandon Swartz, Attitash Mountain Resort's new general manager, announced Wednesday that the Vail Resorts-owned area won't be open for summer operations this year.
Swartz, who was hired in February, said Attitash is shutting down its summer recreation program to its allow crews to concentrate on fixing problems on existing lifts and install a new Progression Quad chair to serve beginner terrain.
Swartz said Attitash also is taking steps to improve communication with the public, which has been a complaint by longtime customers since Vail Resorts purchased both Attitash and Wildcat Mountain from Peak Resorts in 2019.
Attitash was one of the first ski areas to install summer recreation equipment, starting with the Alpine Slide in 1976. Over the years, it expanded to offer water sports, lift-serviced mountain biking, trampolines and the Nor’easter Mountain Coaster, which unlike the Alpine Slide, ran in both winter and summer but has not operated in recent years. The resort for many years also offered horseback riding.
Swartz acknowledged the resort has had challenges this year but pledged to do better.
“We have listened to your feedback, and we know that you’re all really here for amazing skiing and riding experience — which is why this summer, we’re going to focus our efforts on pre-emptively maintaining our mountain infrastructure to minimize any disruptions or impacts during the winter season," he posted on Facebook.
"We will not be offering public attractions or activities this summer.”
Instead, he said the resort would focus on installing the Progression Quad to replace Attitash’s Double Double chair; replacing electrical systems to bring the Kachina Triple at Bear Peak back online next season; and doing “a dive deep into all of our lifts to make repairs large and small."
Also getting attention will be the two-mountain resort’s snowmaking plans to ensure coverage for all-experience levels terrain and correcting the staffing drought with its minimum wage bump to $20 an hour.
That all came as good news to many longtime Attitash skiers, who expressed their support on Facebook posts after Swartz made his announcement.
“Sounds good!” wrote Terry O’Brien, general manager and co-owner of the nearby Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub in Glen.
Added Jean Hartnett, “Please keep communication with us longtime season pass holders and mountain homeowners. It makes a difference. And welcome!”
Wrote Christopher Holmes: “This is all we have wanted the last three years (since Vail bought Attitash and Wildcat). It’s simple communication! Thank you and I’m looking forward to the 22/23 season.”
Adam White, senior vice president of communications, Northeast Region, for Vail Resorts, Inc., said it was encouraging to get the positive feedback on Facebook.
“It’s very good to hear,” he said.
White also said that while summer operations are significant to Attitash's bottom line, winter operations remain the major focus of the resort.
Longtime Attitash and Wildcat passholder Ed Poliquin of North Conway said like many people of his 76-plus age, he is not a Facebook user so he had not been aware of Swartz’s public comments but said he was glad to learn of Swart’s comments.
Poliquin along with other longtime passholders such as Tony Simone of Intervale had gone public to the press with their poor assessment last winter that Attitash and Wildcat, saying they were not meeting expectations. with poor snowmaking, unreliable lifts and limited open terrain as well as poor communications with the public.
He said he and longtime Wildcat skier Dick Labonte of Berlin had spoken at the base of Attitash while skiing the last weekend of the season with Swartz and Vail Resorts’ vice president of Northeast Operations Bobby Murphy.
“I asked why Bobby, whom I had met at Wildcat when Vail bought both Attitash and Wildcat, why he never returned my emails, and he said he had, but I told him no he hadn’t,” said Poliquin, now retired from the company he co-founded, Glen Builders, and an avid skier.
“I also told the new general manager that all he had to focus on was making snow, opening more terrain and make sure the lifts are running,” Poliquin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.