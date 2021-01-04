CONWAY — Attendance for the town's New Year's Eve fireworks was greater than in previous years, but no incidents were reported and everyone appeared to be wearing face masks and/or maintaining safe social distancing, according to Conway Parks and Recreation Director John Eastman.
He estimated over 100 people watched the fireworks display at Schouler Park in North Conway last Thursday night.
“It was a good way to start the new year. Just about everybody I saw was wearing a mask, and many people stayed in their cars while others gathered in the park with their family clusters,” Eastman said Monday.
“I stood by the outdoor rink in the park with another one of our employees who is running the rink, obviously to keep people off the ice because we are still laying it down. The fireworks went off as planned with no issues,” said Eastman.
The fireworks were presented as in past years by Atlas Fireworks.
Eastman said the fireworks generally draw about 100 people but there were definitely more this year, although he did not give an exact figure.
“People started parking their cars around Schouler Park so that by 8:15 p.m. there were no spaces left. Cars were parked everywhere,” said Eastman, noting that the fireworks went off at 9:30 p.m. and lasted about 16 minutes.
He said the evening's mild temperatures and lack of snow prior to the fireworks may have been factors leading to the larger crowds. "I think also people just wanted to get out of the house," said Eastman.
“I’d like to salute Conway Police for the great job they did. They had a police car (directing traffic) out in front of the old North Conway Movie Theater and traffic cleared pretty quickly in five to 10 minutes after the fireworks,” he said.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said 2021 blasted off relatively quietly.
“I spoke with my two sergeants Friday, and they said it was very quiet (in terms of incidents),” Mattei said Monday.
One driver was stopped for allegedly driving under the influence and the department got three calls for noise, "which proved to be about the fireworks, but other than that it was pretty quiet that night,” said Mattei.
As for the larger crowd in the park, he agreed with Eastman, noting, "I think people were tired of being cooped up and wanted to be outside."
The following night the region received a total of 7.2 inches of fresh snow falling into Saturday morning, with another storm Sunday night, according to local cooperative weather observer Ed Bergeron of North Conway.
The snow allowed touring centers to open or add to their terrain and also improved the terrain at alpine areas to add to the cover put down by snowmakers.
Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes and Selectmen's Chair David Weathers in previous interviews told the Sun selectmen took a vote to hold the New Year's Eve fireworks at a prior board meeting. They canceled the town's annual Fourth of July fireworks and activities due to COVID-19.
The New Year's Eve fireworks show was sponsored by Community Celebrations, a public/private group.
