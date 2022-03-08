CONWAY — An attempt to trim the proposed 2022-23 school operating budget by $418,000, or 1 percent, fell short at the deliberative portion of the annual Conway School District Meeting in Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School on Monday night. The attempted budget cut failed by ballot vote 60-24.
The budget will be decreased by $316,371 if voters approve a three-year labor agreement with the Conway Education Support Personnel union when they go to the polls April 12.
In a meeting that lasted just over 90 minutes, and was attended by roughly 130 people, most of the evening’s discussion centered on the budget. Article 6, the proposed operating budget for 2022-23 of $40,303,790, represents the district’s first budget to top the $40 million mark.
The budget is up nearly $1.5 million over last year. The 2021-22 budget approved last spring is $38,720,144.
Joe Lentini, school board chair, said there is “great news” on the health insurance front in Article 5, the proposed CESP contract.
Lentini said first-year savings of $316,371 is an overall net saving for the three years of $132,656 when you deduct the second-year ($116,671) and third-year ($67,044) costs.
The current proposed operating budget (Article 6) is $40,303,790. The default budget ($40,014,163), which kicks in if the article fails, is $289,627 less than the proposed budget. With the passage of Article 5, the budget would be $39,987,419 or $26,744 less than the default.
Lentini made the motion to cut the budget by $316,371 provided the contract article passes. The legislative body approved the motion, but some felt the budget itself needed to be cut.
Jim LeFebvre, budget committee chair, spoke as a private citizen and asked for a 1 percent cut ($418,000 ) from the operating budget. Fellow budgeteer Bob Drinkhall seconded.
“We have to start somewhere,” LeFebvre said.
Budgeteer Bill Marvel said with the default budget being more than the actual budget if Article 5 passes, he supported LeFebvre’s motion because it offered voters choices — going with the trimmed budget or adopting the default.
“We have about as much choice in deciding between budgets here as the Russian people have in their presidential elections,” he said, adding, “It does strike me that some sort of gesture is necessary from an institution that thrives on taxpayers.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard was asked about the impact of a $418,000 cut.
“It would absolutely result in a reduction in personnel, whether it’s classroom teachers or other programming it would impact significantly,” he said.
“The lower to mid-range earners in the area can’t afford the town and school budget totaling over $53 million, plus another $2 million-plus in warrant articles,” added Drinkhall. “That’s over $1 million a week to run the two entities.”
Resident and KHS alumnus Matteo Lentini spoke against the cut.
“These teachers mean a lot to me, and everyone,” he said. “I think we need to realize that without them, our kids are not going to get the education to be the future that we all want them to be.”
“Since emotional arguments are going to be played, let me point out that the more teachers we hire, the worse our academic performance is,” Marvel replied. “Now there’s probably no direct current correlation, but it’s a fact. We have more teachers per square inch in our schools now than we have ever I think. And the last scores I looked at for the Conway School District were miserable.”
Resident Ted Sares said the argument isn’t about supporting teachers, but rather what the town can afford. “Everybody loves teachers, I love teachers and particularly over this past year who have done a great job, but there is staff and the staff is too much,” he said.
Resident Rebecca Gardner, who has lived in Conway for 27 years, said she has no children and her sister and niece are both schoolteachers. “I’m a single woman in Conway, and I can’t afford the taxes,” she said.
Resident and Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue said he’d like to see more of an effort at tackling health insurance costs.
“That’s my beef with the budget specifically, not about teachers,” he said.
He added: “There are only 100 people here and there are thousands who will vote. It is only $418,000. People will have a choice. If we’re confident that the school wants to support the bigger budget, then put it on the ballot and give people the choice. And if it turns out that they support the lesser amount, it’ll be a symbol and indicate the school board to perhaps look more carefully at the budget going forward.”
Board member Randy Davison originally supported the $418,000 cut but with a savings of $316,000 if Article 5 passes. He combined the two numbers and saw it as a possible $734,000 cut to the overall budget. Others did not see it that way.
“We were told the ($316,000) was a reduction, it was just a saving,” said Marvel.
He added: “I can’t understand how you view savings through an insurance contract as a reduction in the budget, that money effectively disappears. It doesn’t reduce the budget, per se, it’s a saving that is no longer needed.”
“The $316,000 is necessary until Article 5 passes,” school board member Joe Mosca said. “If Article 5 does not pass, that money stays in the budget. If Article 5 passes, the money gets reduced out of the budget, because it’s not necessary. So yes, it would be a $700,000-plus cut if we add the $418,000 from the budget.”
Conway Town Meeting is set to take place today in Loynd Auditorium, starting at 7 p.m.
