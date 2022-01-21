BERLIN — The Notre Dame Arena last week received a sizable donation from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and the Rod Blackburn estate to the tune of $25,000, which will go toward a heated area in the arena for use predominantly by older spectators.
Thursday, Walter Nadeau of the Berlin and Coos County Historical Society was on hand to present a check in the amount of $25,000 to Notre Dame Ice Arena, Inc. Board of Directors President Mark Dorval, while board member and Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier and Pam Couture looked on.
The money donated by the historical society comes by way of a NHCF pass-through grant, designed to help further the mission of the historical society. In this case, that includes supporting the Notre Dame Arena, which is a significant part of the city of Berlin's history.
According to Nadeau, funds from the Rod Blackburn estate were donated to the NHCF, with several entities, including the historical society and the arena as entities identified to receive funds.
Blackburn, a Berlin native, was no stranger to the ice, serving as a goalie, first for Notre Dame High School and then the University of New Hampshire, where he became the school's first-ever All-American in 1961.
Blackburn also played senior hockey for the Berlin Maroons Hockey Club.
In 1983, Blackburn was inducted into the U.N.H. Hockey Hall of Fame, and in 2002 he was selected as a charter member of the State of New Hampshire Hockey Hall of Fame.
The $25,000 will help to pay for a heating unit that will be placed in a newly remodeled seating section in the arena, to provide heat for spectators sitting in that portion of the arena.
According to Dorval, the playing area of the arena is cooled to 16 degrees in order to keep the ice the right temperature.
