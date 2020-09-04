CONWAY — With a stellar end-of-summer forecast — sunny skies and temps in the mid to high 70s — it’s shaping up to be a strong Labor Day Weekend, provided that everyone behaves, shows good manners and wears their face masks, say local tourism leaders.
“We’re expecting a big weekend,” said Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, on Friday as vehicles were seen streaming into the valley from points south.
“In speaking with our lodging properties, we are having trouble finding places for people as I guess we are pretty full, so if the occupancy is up, that means restaurants and shopping will also be busy and so will the attractions that are open — Story Land, as people know, is closing Sept. 7.”
Asked about the chamber’s courtesy campaign, Crawford said: “We’re hoping everyone will wear masks and not take it out on our front-line workers; and that they will show more courtesy and their best behavior than what we have experienced this summer.” Dot Seybold, general manager of Settlers Green retail shopping and dining complex in North Conway, said most customers have followed safety guidelines since shops reopened at the start of the summer — which, by the way, has been busy, she said.
“We are enthusiastic about finishing up summer on a high note,” said Seybold. “For the most part, our tenants have had a very strong summer despite shorter hours and an inability to find employees — had they been able to find help, I am sure they would have been even busier, especially our restaurants.”
Story Land, the family-friendly theme park in Glen, also is expecting to end the season on a high note, according to Lauren Hawkins, marketing director.
“Labor Day weekend is looking great,” she said. “The weather will be in the 70s and beautiful. Story Land is currently sold out on Saturday; Sunday is filling up fast, and Monday has moderate availability.
“We expect this to be one of our best weekends of the year,” said Hawkins, who urged customers to go to storylandnh.com for advance reservation and safety protocol guidelines.
Story Land this year instituted an advance ticket purchase policy for gate entry. Of course, face masks are mandatory to enter the park.
Brian Solomon, marketing and events coordinator for the Conway Scenic Railroad, said he also is expecting a strong weekend, with the 1974-founded tourist railroad hosting its annual Railfans’ Weekend today and tomorrow (go to conwayscenic.com for a complete schedule of events, including a special Mountaineer run on Sunday through Crawford Notch).
Asked about the summer, Solomon said it was good, and if not for the pandemic limiting capacity, it could very well have been the best ever.
“We did as well as we possibly could this summer, given the COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing and capacity,” he said. “People have really enjoyed themselves and we put as many people in the cars that we safely could.”
Cranmore Mountain Resort President and General Manager Ben Wilcox they are also expecting a good holiday weekend, with scenic chairlift rides, new mountain bike park and other socially-distant offerings. (For more, go to cranmore.com).
“We’ll go daily through Monday, then switch to weekend operations through Columbus Day,” said Wilcox. “We have been pleased with the turnout and all the new practices we put into play for social distancing, so we were able to do decent numbers.”
Fellow White Mountain attractions, such as the Mt. Washington Auto Road/Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center and the Mt. Washington Cog Railway, also are looking forward to a strong weekend, as are local canoe liveries, with many booked at least through Sunday, notes Bob Tagliaferri, executive director of the Saco River Recreation Council and owner of Saco Bound.
AAA forecasts 31.5 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home during the Labor Day holiday weekend, a 2.4 percent decrease from the 32.3 million people who traveled one year ago.
Of course Monday’s holiday is about more than shopping, dining and recreating.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) released the following statement:
“Labor Day is a celebration of the hard-won rights of workers and the contributions that working Americans make every day.
‘On this day, we reflect on the perseverance and bravery of the men and women who fought to achieve a better future, including safer working conditions, fair pay and reasonable hours,” Hassan said.
“However, as the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare, our country still has considerable work to do to strengthen worker protections and ensure that everyone who works hard has the opportunity to succeed. I will keep working across the aisle to ensure workplace safety, expand economic opportunity, and build a stronger future for all Granite Staters and Americans.”
For more information on local activities and safety guidelines at local businesses, go to mtwashingtonvalley.org or visitwhitemountains.com.
