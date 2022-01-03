TAMWORTH — Tamworth selectmen confirmed at their last meeting they are looking into the possibility of the town being served by a regional department, such as the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, rather than the Tamworth Police.
Meanwhile, Chief Dana Littlefield said he’s been kept in the dark about this new development.
The Sun caught wind of the move from an anonymous letter.
Asked about the possibility of contracting for police coverage at last Thursday’s meeting, selectmen’s chair Becky Mason said: “Well, as a town, we look at all possibilities of where we can save money, provide services. And so that’s one of the areas we’re looking at.”
Mason said the town already has a regional ambulance contract (along with several other towns with Action Ambulance). She said looking selectmen are looking into having a regional health officer and regional emergency management director.
Contacted Monday, Littlefield said he asked selectmen about it, too, and was told this is being looked at for financial reasons.
The budget for the Tamworth Police Department ranges between $300,000 and $400,000 per year.
“I guess that concerns me in the aspect where I don’t have input, my department doesn’t have input, we’re very much kept in the dark,” said Littlefield.
“To possibly move forward with this puts the department employees out on the street with no jobs. So, I think that in itself is concerning,” he said.
The department currently consists of Littlefield, Sgt. Jamie-Lynn Sheehy, part-time officer Peter Beede, part-time officer Ugo Pinardi, administrative Assistant Linda Eldridge and animal control officer Kevin Newbury.
The police post their calls for service to their page of the town website. In November, they logged a total of 309 incidents, including 63 citizen assists, one burglary, 19 juvenile complaints and 24 motor vehicle stops.
Carroll County Sheriff Domenic Richardi Monday confirmed Monday that at the Tamworth selectmen’s request, he provided them with a budget for what it would cost for his office to provide police coverage. He said he couldn’t divulge the details.
The sheriff, as well as New Hampshire State Police, already provide coverage to Albany, Chatham, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Hales Locations.
Recently released non-public meeting minutes of Dec. 16 say Tamworth selectmen had a meeting which Richardi and Littlefield attended.
“Regional Police Department discussed,” state the minutes. “No decision made. Meeting ended abruptly.”
Littlefield said he was given a vague proposal that was basically just a half-page with some numbers but few details. “At the end of the day, the public needs to know that this is something that’s being looked into,” said Littlefield.
Asked where they were in the decision-making process, Mason said last Thursday: “We were going to have a presentation, and that hasn’t been completed yet. So once that’s completed, and probably during our first budget hearing, it would be brought up as we go through warrant articles and stuff.”
Residents will vote on warrant articles in March at town meeting.
The town budget hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Town House located at 27 Cleveland Hill Road. It will be in person and accessible by Zoom or telephone.
This isn’t the first time the town has mulled using the sheriff instead of keeping its own department. In 2017, during a period of departmental turmoil, a study committee asked residents about using the sheriff’s office instead.
In 2016, former Police Chief Penny Colby was fired. After she sued, selectmen offered to rehire her, but she refused. That left the department with one full-time officer, Greg Cooper.
The town created a police advisory committee, an online survey and held several public input meetings to determine whether Tamworth should continue having its own police department and, if so, what sort of person should be chief.
The public decided it did not want to contract with the sheriff’s office.
The committee’s 2017 report showed 388 people responded to the question asking them what sort of law enforcement coverage they want. The committee said about 69 percent of respondents, totaling 269 people, wanted Tamworth to have its own police department; about 14 percent, totaling 53 people, wanted state police or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to respond only when called (no paid coverage); and nearly 6 percent, or 23 people, wanted to pay another law enforcement agency to provide coverage. About 11 percent, or 43 people, offered other ideas.
In September of 2017, selectmen announced they would hire Littlefield as chief and Littlefield was sworn in the following month.
Littlefield, a Kennett High School alumnus, was a member of Tamworth’s police force from January 2010 to February 2016, when he joined the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.