CONWAY — Hungry birds seeking to feast on the county’s blueberries will soon have to contend with a laser system aimed at keeping them at bay.
Carroll County commissioners approved the system Wednesday.
For the past several years, Scouts from Conway, Moultonborough and Tamworth have been maintaining about 2 acres of blueberry bushes on the county field off of County Farm Road, across the street from the Carroll County Jail.
Attending Wednesday’s meeting was Dale Drew of Conway, who is known as the “Blueberry Czar” after heading a committee examining uses for county lands several years ago that led to the Scouts taking responsibility for the bushes. The Scouts, who made $5,000 from selling the berries last year, hope to offer pick-your-own blueberries this summer.
Appearing remotely at the meeting was Jeremy Perkins, East Coast territory manager for Bird Control Group, which would provide the laser, as well as Tim Brown of Troop 151 in Tamworth.
Drew said they were only requesting one laser. If one looks at the field from the jail, the laser would be placed in the middle of the first row pointed toward the power lines in the woods, he said.
“This is a pretty high-tech system, and there’s not a lot of them in our neck of the woods,” said Drew. “Part of the reason we are getting it at such a discounted price is it’s going to be a showcase to try to sell more units.”
Brown said last week the unit normally sells for $19,000 but the Scouts are getting it for $7,000, plus another $1,000 for a solar panel to power it.
The $7,000 has been donated, but the Scouts need to come up with the extra $1,000.
Commissioner Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) said commissioners should have the opportunity to watch the installation.
Carroll County Jail Superintendent Sean Eldridge voiced a concern that the laser might interfere with the jail’s cameras. Drew and Perkins said it could be programmed so it shines only at the field. Perkins said the unit will be on a 12- or 15-foot pole.
Commissioner Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) asked if the laser could be remotely controlled from a phone, and if the jail had an issue they could call the Scouts.
Perkins confirmed it could be controlled with a phone app and also has an off button.
Perkins said the light would be constantly moving in the field. The laser “can’t cause harm,” he said, adding that he didn’t “see it taking out cameras at the jail.
“You can be hit by the laser, and it’s not going to do anything to you,” said Perkins. “When the laser crosses you when you’re at the field, it’s like somebody took a picture of you and the flash went off.”
Perkins said someone would have to stare at the laser for more than 20 seconds to get eye damage, and doing that would be “kind of impossible” since the laser is always moving.
The laser shines a green dot onto the bushes, like a laser pointer. The light scares birds and other animals away. Perkins said birds that eat blueberries have a different perception of light than humans and will see the entire beam and get scared away.
“It’s a very safe, harmonious way to get rid of pesky birds,” said Perkins.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to allow the Scouts to have the laser system.
Drew said the laser will be at the county in “a couple weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.