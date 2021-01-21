CONWAY — School administrators had some good news to share with the Conway School Board at its Jan. 11 meeting: They were able to trim another $380,000 off the district's proposed 2021-22 budget.
When the first draft of the needs-based budget was released in November, the board faced a $2.1 million increase. Superintendent Kevin Richard and his team have since trimmed $1.3 million of that increase.
The proposed operating budget, which the board voted 7-0 to bring forward to the March deliberative meeting, is now $37,065,496, which is $888,036 over last year.
“Everyone did a phenomenal job,” school board member Joe Mosca said. “We’re only about $300,000 above the budget from two years ago. That’s amazing."
The budget approved by voters last June was $36,185,460, which was down from the 2019-20 budget of $36,725,756.
The grand total to be raised, including grants, which must be accounted for the budget until they are received ($1,588,000 projected, the district got $1,688,192 for this school year) is $38,653,496. The grand total approved in June by voters for this school year was $37,873,652.
Should the budget be defeated by voters in April, a default budget of $38,414,636 would kick in. That is $238,850 less than the proposed one.
“We definitely sharpened the pencils more than a few times,” Richard said by phone Wednesday.
He said since Nov. 9, when the budget was first drafted, there was an increase of $147,003 due to early retirement by the Conway Education personnel along with “accurate staffing determinations for filled positions, personnel committee recommendations and a potential bus driver incentive program.”
While the budget carries about a $1.1 million increase in salaries, the Conway Education Association (teachers union) is heading into the second year of a three-year contract, seeing $600,000 more for salaries this year, there were five new areas with decreases, totaling $1,006,338. Chief among them was a $454,427 reduction in staffing costs.
Administrators cut a half-time math teacher, half-time French position, half-time library aide and half-time special educator at the high school. A full-time elementary school teaching position was eliminated along with five aides and a reduction to the substitute teaching budget.
The district also got good news on the health insurance front. The board had braced for a 12 percent increase, but on Monday got a guaranteed maximum increase of 7.75 percent, which translates to a $255,363 reduction to the budget.
The district currently pays $7,892,397 in health insurance premiums.
“Due to the removal of an American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees sidebar salary agreement (which moves into a proposed three-year contract in the form of warrant article) and changes to health plan for admin and troops as per policy changes,” Richard said, another savings of $158,923 was realized.
The district was able to realize the latest cut of $380,000 through a new health insurance agreement with the members of the Conway Education Support Personnel union.
“While this is not a contract negotiating year,” Richard explained, “Jim Hill (director of administrative services for SAU 9), said let’s reach out to the CESP.”
The 100-member union agreed to switch from a $500 to a $1,500 deductible, getting lower premium costs in exchange.
“It was a win-win for everyone,” Richard said, who added the move brings the CEA (Conway Education Association — teachers union), ASCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) and the CESP all onto identical health packages.
The board also decided to remove resurfacing of the track in the Livingston Oval of Gary Millen Stadium and tennis courts in the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park from the operating budget, moving them to a warrant article worth $110,000. The move was recommended by the board’s co-curricular committee.
Richard said there also was a $27,625 reduction to the technology budget for supplies.
