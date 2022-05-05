BARTLETT — Students at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School will be taking part in statewide assessment testing in the coming weeks, and while the Bears will be looking to improve on their recent scores, paramount to that success will be having enough students in school to take the test.
Ninety-five percent of students are required to take the test.
The pre-kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school continues to deal with high absentee rates, with an average 10-20 percent absentee rate.
Josiah Bartlett Principal Joe Yahna told the Bartlett School Board at its Tuesday meeting that the number of absences is "concerning. I've been looking at how many of those are COVID-related and more than half are due to illness. ... It’s something that we’re definitely going to need to try to get a handle on.”
Yahna said SAS (Statewide Assessment System) testing for grades 4-8 will be done over three weeks.
“The fourth- and fifth-grade class will start next week; the week after that is the third graders; and the week after that are the middle-school students,” he said.
“Do you expect the absences that you're seeing to affect the testing?” board member Emily Calderwood asked.
“That is a big deal,” said Yahna. “It's really important we get students here on those days. Obviously, if the student is sick, they can't be here.”
Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson said attendance is critical to testing.
“If you don't test 95 percent of your students, every student that is below that counts as a zero,” she said. “So if you have 100 kids at your testing, and only 80 of them get tests, even if all 80 of them scored perfect, you'd have 15 zeros that go towards your scores.”
“But every other school in the area and district in the state has the same problem,” said board member Scott Grant. “It’s still apples to apples.”
Test scores at Josiah Bartlett Elementary dropped from the 90th percentile to the 28th percentile in four years, according to the Department of Education. K-5 students ranked as high as 23rd in the state in 2017, according to SchoolDigger, but slipped to 153rd in 2021.
“I think we as a board are to blame as well,” Grant said at the Jan. 4 board meeting. “I’ll admit it, I wasn’t following the test scores as closely as I should have.”
According to SchoolDigger, in English Language Arts proficiency, the state average went from 56 percent to 52 in 2021. In 2019, Josiah Bartlett was at 66 percent but fell to 55 percent.
In math, state average proficiency was 38 percent in 2021, down from 48 percent in 2019. Bartlett was at 61 percent in 2019 but fell to 32 percent in 2021.
Yahna said the SAS is a computerized test that takes several hours to comple.
“Students are given the space and time to work at their own pace,” he said. “If they need a quieter setting, we've created that kind of setting for them. We try to make the optimal conditions for the testing.”
Yahna added: “I'm going to say we are preparing for the test, but not teaching to the test."
With fourth- and fifth-graders starting testing next week, he said, "This week, those teachers (Robin Fall and Kurt Erickson) are just giving kids a chance to get on that computer system. Look at the format of it. There are some practice tests that they can take. Robin and Kurt had kids doing a math practice question, then they stopped and talked about it and reminded kids what are the strategies we've learned about this year. So that's preparing for the test.
“What we're not doing is teaching to the test. It's a certain style of question. It's a certain format. It's done individually on a computer."
As to test scores, he said, “That is something we're still concerned about. But that's not the only thing. To me, that's not the most important thing we are trying to do here. We want to teach kids to think, to be critical consumers, to work well with others and to be able to use the information they know to apply it in a real-life scenario.
Yahna added: “We'll be interested to see how are we doing now that everybody's back in person.”
Yahna asked the board members if they would be interested in seeing sample questions.
“I’ll tell you, they’re not as easy as you might think,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said.
“I have trouble doing Wordle,” board member Rob Clark said. “As you said, a lot of it comes down to how the types of questions are asked. Even back in the old SAT days, it was always a double negative. It would be interesting to see.”
