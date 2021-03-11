CONWAY — Just as snowboarding breathed new life into the ski industry in the 1990s, backcountry skiing is giving a boost to downhill skiing in general, say local and national retailers.
According to Eric Henderson of Meteorite PR, who handles public relations for SnowSports Industries of America, the combined view of alpine touring equipment (bindings, boots and skis) and backcountry accessories (avalanche shovels, beacons, probes and climbing skins) and backcountry splitboard sales from August 2016-17 to August 2019/March 2020 is an increase of $40 million, or 103 percent.
(Splitboards are essentially a normal snowboard that splits into two halves that become skis for traveling uphill or touring).
This year’s total sales of backcountry equipment compared year over year were up 60 percent for August/September; up 78 percent for October; up 141 percent for November; and up 81 percent for December.
Cort Hansen, co-owner of Ragged Mountain Equipment in Intervale, and executive director of the non-profit Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Association says the growth has been nothing short of phenomenal.
Ragged has been selling backcountry gear since the store first opened in 1988 at its previous location. Now they are just down the road from Granite Backcountry Alliance’s Maple Villa Glades.
“For the first 15 years of our business, (backcountry gear) was definitely a modest category, but it has grown substantially in the last eight to 10 years,” Hansen said.
“We have had a strong telemark department for years but now that has gone in the opposite direction as tele skiers have gotten older and their knees are wearing out, many have gone into AT skiing as that equipment has gotten lighter and they’re able to tour into the woods and get down the mountain.”
He said a pronounced change he has seen is the infusion of more women into alpine touring.
He said he is glad to see the Granite Backcountry Alliance working with landowners, states and the U.S. Forest Service to add more terrain.
“It’s a win-win for the Forest Service and for skiers,” said Hansen. “Basically. we don’t have the same number of backcountry ski trails that they had back in the ‘30s when the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) built all those trails. They’ve grown over, and like the Maple Villa Trail, the GBA is working to bring some of them back,” he said.
Rick Wilcox of International Mountain Equipment says his shop has been selling AT gear for decades.
“Like Ragged Mountain, we’ve had it for over 30 years — but no one knew about it. But with the pandemic last year shutting down the ski areas early, everyone came in.
“Our specialty is used equipment, and anyone bringing in anything decent had it sold within days. That has continued this year – and you know, with ski areas nearing the end of their seasons soon, we’ll be headed into skin season.
“Of course, the growth had led to issues with parking at some of these trailheads so that’s a discussion that GBA will have to continue to have with the Forest Service to resolve,” said Wilcox.
His views about the growth of the sport were shared by veteran sales rep Peter Moore of Stan & Dan’s Sports of North Conway, the venerable local alpine ski and bike shop owned and operated by longtime ski retail veterans Stan Millen and Dan Lewis.
“It’s not our sales leader, but it is the fastest-growing sector of our market,” noted Moore.
“It’s been a slow but steady growth over the past four years, but then when COVID-19 hit, and ski areas closed last March with terrain still open, people were wanting to ski, ski, ski,” he said.
“So they began coming in — and beginning this fall, it has been over the top,” Moore said.
“The equipment has really improved,” he added. “It’s lighter, and you can get a ski, boot and binding that you can use at an alpine area and then you can use the same gear to head up to Maple Villa or Tuck’s,” said Moore.
Sun & Ski Sports, also of North Conway, offers AT gear, mostly of the hybrid kind for alpine enthusiasts, according to assistant manager Matthew Gillette.
King Pine in East Madison, Bretton Woods and Cranmore Mountain Resort are among the other local Ski NH resorts offering uphill tickets — all with with their individual use restrictions.
Whether in the backcountry or on groomed trails, it’s always a good workout.
“I think some skiers like to ski on the groomed trails versus going backcountry and skiing off piste,” said Cranmore President and General Manager Ben Wilcox, brother of IME’s Rick Wilcox.
“We have offered the uphill ticket for four or five years now, and we will continue to offer it as long as people follow the rules,” he said.
Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski NH, notes that rules concerning uphill ski passes vary from resort to resort so she advised all to go to Ski NH’s website (skinh.com) or the individual resorts’ websites to get the lowdown.
She noted that New Hampshire areas have added glade skiing to their array of trails over the past 10 years to offer lift-serviced skiing and tree skiing for skiers and riders.
“Like with our COVID-19 regulations, you really need to ‘Know Before You Go,’” said Keeler.
