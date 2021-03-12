JACKSON — Backcountry skiing is having a moment. Throughout Northern New Hampshire in western Maine, outdoor lovers are heading to the glades away from the crowds and “earning their turns” the old-fashioned way — no lifts or gondolas for them.
With alpine touring equipment, bindings allow skiers to have free-heel movement, letting them ski uphill with the use of “skins” to grip the snow. They then take off the skins, lock in their heels and are able to ski down the trail through glades.
According to liveabout.com, the main difference between regular downhill skis and alpine touring (or AT, also known as randonee) lie in the weight of the ski (touring skis are lighter), the stiffness of the boots (touring boots can be a bit softer) and the function of the bindings (touring bindings can be released at the heel). Then there are the skins. Once, animal skins were used, but now they are made with artificial materials that have fibers to hold the skis from sliding back downhill.
It’s a bit of “Backcountry to the Future,” especially in Jackson, where the late J. Arthur Doucette, a World War II ski troop veteran, once shared that back in the day, “Skiing involved as much climbing as it did going downhill.”
Jackson is now home to Ski the Whites, a backcountry ski shop and rental outlet at the corner of Route 16 and 16A, owned by local skier Andrew Drummond.
“The growth of alpine touring and backcountry skiing is due to a combination of things,” said Drummond.
“There’s a lot of word-of-mouth of customers trying backcountry skiing and having a good time that has led to the increase in backcountry skiing over the past few years,” he said. “But obviously, the focus on the pandemic and of everyone wanting to get outdoors and have some fun over the past year has a lot to do with it.”
The Granite Backcountry Alliance also has a lot to do with it, locally, at least. The 501(c)(3) non-profit, founded in 2016 by Drummond and Tyler Ray of Kearsarge, clears trails on work weekends and sponsors fun events like a film festival in fall; the annual M.W. Otto Rhode Memorial Uphill and Downhill on the Mount Washington Auto Road, held this year on Jan. 30; and the annual Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig, set to return to Black Mountain with skiing and music April 3 — with social distancing in place.
GBA’s stated mission is to “advance the sport of backcountry skiing in New Hampshire and Western Maine by providing low-impact human-powered backcountry skiing opportunities to the public through the creation, improvement and maintenance of ski glades.”
Helping advance the cause is an event Drummond has been offering for the past four years, partering with Jackson’s Black Mountain Ski Area.
The “Friday Night Lights Uphill Series” invites skiers to skin up a course that Drummond lays out and then ski down using the illumination from their headlamps for guidance. The series offered from 6-8 p.m. Fridays now consistently draws 150 people per week. It is set to end for the season March 26.
In past years, it’s been a socially fun night with everyone gathering at Black’s Lostbo Pub but those indoor apres-ski get-togethers are a thing of the past, for now.
Still, Drummond says, the appeal for skiers to participate in a safe, socially distant competition remains strong.
“It speaks to the grassroots fun of the backcountry culture that everyone can come and ski and then leave after getting in their run. Black has been great in providing the venue — beyond that, people don’t need the ‘pomp and circumstance’ to enjoy it,” said Drummond.
His shop, meanwhile, has been a great homegrown success in its first year — selling and renting gear, offering advice and books on the sport, including GBA’s “Graniteland: Glade Zone Guidebook” and 2013 Kennett High graduate Kurt Niiler’s guidebook, “Presidential Skiing,” which provides an overview of backcountry ski trails in the Presidential Range.
Drummond says he hopes to get a permit from the U.S. Forest Service to do ski guiding in the national forest and remains supportive of the Mount Washington Avalanche Center’s efforts, displaying and selling photos with proceeds benefiting the MWAC.
“It’s very important to support their efforts,” said Drummond, 39, who is a five-time Friends of Tuckerman Ravine Inferno Pentathlon solo TuckerMan champ.
That race benefits the efforts of the snow rangers. Set for March 20 this year, a month earlier than usual, the Inferno’s format has been changed to include more events at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center but will end as it has for the past 20 years with a ski run on Mount Washington.
As for the allure of backcountry skiing, Drummond lights up when he talks about it.
“It’s combining the best of all worlds — to travel on your skis into the mountains and get to ski down. It’s how I want to spend my winters, being able to access areas very few people get to go to — and even when you have to go to work, you can skin up and catch the sunrise. Nothing beats that!” he beamed.
His enthusiasm is shared by GBA’s Ray, an attorney who previously worked for Cooper Cargill Chant of North Conway but now has hung out his own shingle, Backyard Concept LLC, which specializes in legal, consulting, management and events supporting outdoor recreation.
He also is the “rockhound chief” for the Granite Outdoor Alliance, an outdoor advocacy group formed this past year to promote the state’s outdoor industry.
Like GBA, Granite Outdoor Alliance strives to create a balance between outdoor recreation demand and protection of the resources.
Over the past four years, the GBA has teamed with groups such as the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust and the U.S. Forest Service to reopen old Civilian Conservation Corps-built trails and clear other trails on private land.
Their goal has been to work with the USFS to disperse use throughout the White Mountain National Forest so that resources are not “loved to death,” a phenomenon that taxed resources last summer with an influx of visitors due to the pandemic.
“Since we were founded, there’s certainly been a surge in interest in backcountry skiing, and my take on it is that we are now in what I would call our second wave,” said Ray.
“The first wave was really finding the opportunity to mobilize the community and tackle the issue of scarcity of terrain,” he said.
“My sense is we’ve done a very good job at spreading people out and creating additional opportunities to recreate,” he said. “So now, in Wave Two, the COVID era is a really good opportunity to look ourselves in the mirror and say, ‘What have we done from an educational perspective? And how have we cultivated or facilitated the cultivation of the backcountry skier?’ In other words, how educated are they, how prepared is the general backcountry skier?”
Ray said this season brought particular challenges.
“One of the prerequisites for incoming backcountry skiers is that they know how to ski ... but alpine skiing and backcountry skiing are two very different things. So the educational component has become front and center,” said Ray.
That resulted in the creation of the backcountry code of ethics that GBA co-developed with Winter Wildlands Alliance, a national non-profit for snow sports enthusiasts.
The tenets of the “Ski Kind” Gospel are to “ski no trace, ski self-reliant, ski inclusive, ski aware, ski respectful, ski smart and ski kind.”
“We developed this Ski Kind campaign, which is our backcountry code of ethics,” said Ray. “We leaned on that heavily to educate new users, but all users, really.
“It’s important to remind everyone that you all have a different role no matter where you are on the ladder. That’s been a big piece for us — the backcountry code of ethics is a nationwide campaign, and we’re happy to be behind that,” Ray said.
As “Ski Kind” ambassadors, GBA frequently deploys volunteers in the parking lots of areas like Maple Villa in Intervale.
“They speak with folks, asking if they have questions and promoting the message,” said Ray.
Granite Backcountry Alliance also works with landowners to ensure responsible use of the resources. Mike and Penny Hathaway of Madison say it has has been a positive experience at their White Mountain Reflection Center.
“There’s a guy named Dan Osetek whom they call the ‘glade chief’ who comes over from Tamworth, I believe, to oversee things,” said Mike. “They’re all wonderful people, and very nice to work with.”
He is a former Kennett High music director who says he first talked with GBA four years ago about the possibility of opening up some of the terrain behind his hypnosis and meditation center off Colby Hill Road, as he and Penny already had hiking and walking trails on site.
“We have 160 acres here. They came out and helped clear some areas with a work weekend,” Mike said, noting the new winter use complements what they offer for summer time.
“I’ll look out and see 10 to 15 cars in the parking lot at the Reflection Center. They’ve even got a poster — they call it the Hypnosis Glade,” he enthused.
“Mike has been a great partner to work with,” said Ray. “He had the hiking trails, and we went and created four glade lines, some of which go in and out of old skid paths, and we thinned out some areas with a good fall line. It’s a great beginner or intermediate area, as not everyone has 12 hours to go out. It’s a great place for what we call it doing your ‘lunch laps.’”
As for demand overall, Ray said the backcountry season got off to a late start with many heading up to Tuckerman Ravine as it was the only place offering early season snow. Once the snow arrived in earnest, things took off.
“We’ve certainly seen an increase in volume, and that doesn’t mean at one time — it means steadier midweek skiing, afternoon skiing,” said Ray.
“People have been good at spacing it out, and we have been pushing the message that if a lot is full, move on to the next place as there is a variety of places people can go backcountry skiing: Black, Doublehead, Pinkham Notch; several sites we have developed in Gorham and Madison. Plus many ski resorts are offering uphill passes now,” he said.
GBA hopes to add more terrain in New Hampshire and western Maine in the years to come.
“We’re speaking with the state of Maine as we’d like to see some partnerships develop there,” Ray said.
“We’re also looking west in New Hampshire to areas like Franconia and Haverhill and areas further north — areas where, with climate change, there is potentially more snow and fewer people,” he said.
The growth, if managed responsibly, helps the outdoor economy, with small local businesses such as the Stow Corner Store, Ledges Brewing Co., Tuckerman’s Tavern and the Madison Market and Deli benefiting from the patronage of backcountry skiers.
“We’re doing something that we call fun, but it is very much part of where we live. Recent empirical evidence is that the outdoor economy is a big deal in New Hampshire, and it is very much a part of where we live,” said Ray, noting that Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell in 2019 embraced that with the creation of Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development. Ray is part of the search committee seeking a director for that post.
The state’s outdoor industry currently employs about 79,000 people and generates $8.7 billion in consumer spending annually, according to the Outdoor Industry Association. New Hampshire follows 15 other states that have created a similar outdoor manager position.
“Understanding how to cultivate and how to mobilize that locally and regionally within the state is an important aspect of creating a balanced economy,” said Ray.
“And that incorporates things like workforce initiatives as employees want to be near places where there are trail amenities,” he said.
According to Ray, “infusing a youthful workforce is an important part of an aging area such as New Hampshire and more specifically Carroll County. So there is a lot of potential in terms of productivity with the outdoor economy here in New Hampshire.”
Jim Innes, Saco District ranger for the U.S. Forest Service, said the South Baldface and Maple Villa projects were undertaken as a collaborative pilot project by the USFS and GBA.
He said this week that GBA has been great to work with.
“They are very good stewards of the land: it’s a great partnership, and they are very resourceful, tapping into a volunteer base who are coming from all over the place at a time when a lot of the trail volunteer groups have aged out.”
For more about the 20th Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon set for March 20, go to friendsoftuckermanravine.org. For more about GBA, go to granitebackcountryalliance.org.
