CONWAY — Hey Mud Bowl!
After a year’s hiatus due to pandemic concerns, the championship of mud football returns to Steve Eastman Memorial Field at Hog Coliseum today through Sunday, highlighted by Saturday’s 38th “Tournament of Mud Parade” down North Conway’s Main Street from John H. Fuller Elementary to Schouler Park at 10:30 a.m.
Benny Jesseman, chair of the Mud Bowl Committee, said Mud Bowl will be following CDC guidelines and masks will be encouraged at all events but not mandated.
“We will have masks available, and there will be sanitation stands. We are requesting everyone to use common sense,” said Jesseman, former director of Carroll County Senor Volunteer Program, one of Mud Bowl’s primary beneficiaries, along with the North Conway Community Center and Vaughan Learning Center.
Tickets are $20 for a three-day ticket, which also qualifies you for two $500 drawings (you need not be present to win) on Saturday and Sunday. Daily admission is $8 for ages 14 and up or $5 for ages 6-13. A Family Day Pass is $20 for two adults and two children.
The mud was tilled Thursday by Jeff Hatch of Sherman Farm of East Conway, who donated his time and his family’s farm tractor to the task as he has for the past several years.
Volunteers have been at work rebuilding the steps at the west end of Hog Coliseum, said Carrie Burkett, North Conway Community Center executive director.
Set to be honored as grand marshals in the parade are husband-and-wife Jon Belkin and Monica Belkin, who volunteer every year to making Mud Bowl a success.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Mud Bowl Celebrates 45 Years.”
The first local Mud Bowl tournament in North Conway was played in 1976 at Katie Aguerre’s cornfield off River Road in North Conway, across from what is now Schartner Farm’s strawberry stand.
The Carrabassett Valley Rats originated the Mud Bowl in Kingfield, Maine, at Sugarloaf USA in 1972.
The Mount Washington Valley Hogs won their first of 11 championships there in 1975 and consequently got to host the tourney in 1976 in keeping with then Mud Bowl rules.
After the Hogs and volunteers built Hog Coliseum in 1981 on land bought by the North Conway Community Center, officials in 1983 decided to hold Mud Bowl in North Conway no matter which team won the title.
Over the ensuing years, Mud Bowl has raised nearly $1 million for local charities.
This year’s touch football tournament features 12 teams and 20 games.
The Muddas Football Club of Amherst won their 21st (and second straight) Mud Bowl title at the last held games in 2019, defeating the 2005 champion North Shore Mudsharks, 30-0.
Other men’s teams competing include 11-time champion Mount Washington Valley Hogs (vying for their first title since 1992); two-time champion North Country Mud Crocs; eight-time champion Nashua Mud Gumbys; 2000 champion New Hampshire Mudcats; Carrabassett Valley Rats of Kingfield, Maine; MWV Mud Things; the Cumberland (R.I.) Muckaneers; the Rowley Mud Ducks of Massachusetts; the Peabody Predators; and the Massachusetts Mud Dogs.
In 2018, Mud Bowl hosted its first-ever women’s mud football tourney, with the Massachusetts Women Mud Dogs playing two local squads, the MudMaids and MerMuds.
Look for women’s play to return this year, featuring the MudMainds and the MudDogs, with games slated for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Today’s men’s action gets underway at 9 a.m. with Game 1, a splash-off between the Muckaneers and Mud Dogs, followed at 10 a.m. by the Mudcats versus the Muddas. Game 3 at 11 a.m. will see the Hogs take on the Mud Sharks. Game 4 at noon features the Gumbys versus Predators. Game 5 at 1 p.m. will pit the Mud Crocs against the Rats, and Game 6 at 2 p.m. will see the Mud Things take on the Mud Ducks.
At 3 p.m., Game 7 features the winner of Game 1 against the winner of Game 2, and the men’s contests end for the day at 4 p.m. with a match between the winner of Game 3 and the winner of Game 4.
Local team captains include Tom Vestal for the Hogs; Jason Veno and Chris Olds for the Mud Crocs; and Blair Lynch of the Mud Things.
Following the parade, Saturday’s action will feature elimination rounds between losers from Friday’s action who will be fighting to stay alive in the double-elimination tourney.
Saturday’s five games are set for every hour beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Sunday’s action features seven games, beginning at 9 a.m. and culminating with the Mud Bowl finals at 4 p.m.
In addition to the Mudbassadors and cheerleader routines in the mud, entertainment will include skits by the teams.
New this year is a North Conway Community Center “Whole Hog” pig raffle, with raffle tickets ($5 or six for $20) on sale at the food tent. Other raffles include the Carroll County RSVP’s annual quilt raffle (buy tickets at their booth at the top of Hog Coliseum) and a 50/50 raffle and prize.
Eight games are slated for opening day Friday, followed by five games on Saturday and seven games on Sunday, culminating in Game 20, the Mud Bowl championship Sunday afternoon.
Also look for this year’s Hall of Fame additions as part of the weekend schedule.
The official 84-page Mud Bowl souvenir program is now available, produced by the Conway Daily Sun’s Patty Tilton and Tom Eastman and edited by Monica Belkin. The event’s longtime sponsor is Miller Lite, distributed by Amoskeag Beverages LLC of Hooksett.
For more information, call Burkett at (603) 356-2096 or go to mud-bowl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.