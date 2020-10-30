CONWAY — Can a political debate be civilized, even friendly, while still getting your point across?
The answer is yes. Carroll County District 1 state representative candidates Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), the incumbent, and Ray S. Gilmore (R-Bartlett), her challenger, did exactly that Wednesday night during a 58-minute debate at the Valley Vision (Channel 3) studios in North Conway. Both offered a refreshing change to “gotcha politics.”
Carroll County District 1 covers Bartlett, Jackson and Hart’s Location.
The debate, which was broadcast live on Facebook and then reaired on Valley Vision on Thursday night, was moderated by Jim LeFevbre, chairman of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee and commander of American Legion Post 95.
“You walked in the room, and you just seemed like such a nice guy," Burroughs, who is seeking a second two-year term in Concord, told Gilmore in her opening remarks.
"You know, I actually wish we had done this a couple of weeks ago because you walked in, I immediately liked you, so that may cost me a few votes.”
Gilmore said in his opening remarks: “For 43 years, I never declared what I was as a Republican, a Democrat or anything else, Coming out as a Republican, and stepping into this arena, takes personal courage. And I appreciate Anita for coming out here and stepping up to do this.”
LeFebvre set up the format in six seven-minute segments along with closing statements. The first question was: What restrictions if any would you support regarding a woman's right to choose?”
Burroughs: “People know I'm in Emily's List candidate, strongly pro-choice. And I've never said this publicly, but being pro-choice does not mean you're pro-abortion. I think there are two different things. It means that I feel and other people feel that is not the government's place to tell a woman what she can or cannot do with her body."
She added: “When a woman chooses to have an abortion, that's something that often stays with her for the rest of her life. I mean, it's a gut-wrenching decision for most women.”
Gilmore: “We're simpatico on this. We are in a strong alignment on this piece.”
Burroughs: “We should run together.”
Gilmore: “I think Bartlett's grown big enough to where we can have another seat next time.”
He continued, “The decision is between a woman and her doctor, and it occurs in the privacy of an exam room for a reason. The implications of this are horrible.
“We have five kids, but we had six pregnancies, and we lost one. And that was heartbreaking. I’ve never talked about it publicly. … Anytime that a woman's life is at risk, no, no. Mothers first. You know babies always if they're viable. Babies always, but the mother first.”
The two agreed on the topic of climate change, the third segment, prompting Gilmore to quip: “We’re agreeing again, cats and dogs are going to come through the roof.”
“This was supposed to be contentious, folks,” LeFebvre said, adding, “I’m kidding.”
The candidates were asked about the New Hampshire Advantage and not having an income tax.
Burroughs: “I think there's a misperception that Democrats in genera, don't support the New Hampshire Advantage. And I will just say very clearly, I will not vote for a New Hampshire income tax. And I am not in favor of a broad-based sales tax.
“In terms of funding for schools, I think one of the problems we have is the formula that we use for funding schools, which tends to negatively impact less affluent communities."
Gilmore: “I participated in the New Hampshire fair funding for schools. And it was heartbreaking to hear the parents from towns like Berlin and Gorham, but at the same time, they're talking about the American Institute for Research. And the American Institute for Research wants to add in a flat rate that every town will pay and then a state rate that everybody will pay, and it's going to be taxed to your property and the total they want to do is like $12.75 per thousand.
"Currently, that is 61 percent higher than the rates in Bartlett alone. So that scheme is scary," Gilmore said. "That will turn Bartlett and Jackson back into sending towns where we are overtaxed to pay for another municipality.”
The candidates were asked about charter school funding.
Burroughs: “Here's the dilemma. You know, there was $46 million (in federal grant to the state for charter school start-up), and (Northeast) Woodland (in Conway) was fully expecting to get it. And I actually just want to say people have the misconception that the legislators voted on this. We did not, it was this decision was from a (legislative finance) committee.
Gilmore: “I actually went and visited the Woodland Chartered School (Tuesday) and actually saw the stuff that they're doing there and, and I have to applaud them. They're doing a wonderful thing because by providing an alternate means; we can get some of the kids out of those classrooms that are in traditional, and that lowers the census per class and it allows us to space out a little bit better, and it makes it safer. So in the time of COVID, I believe that we should be looking at as many opportunities as we can."
The candidates were asked about increasing the minimum wage.
Gilmore: “It’s a hot button topic. Currently, in the state of New Hampshire, we have the lowest poverty rate in the country. When we look at our specific district Carroll I — Jackson, Bartlett and Hart’s Location, the starting wage for dishwashers is $15 per hour. I hung out today at a sign wave with this guy Shawn, and he is hiring people to run a rake and a shovel putting in blacktop. He's paying them $21 an hour. As a nurse, I didn't make $21 an hour. So at this point, the supply of employees is below 3.7 percent in the time with COVID."
Burroughs: “Ray’s right, particularly in this valley, you can't get somebody for $7.25 an hour and across the board in New Hampshire, there's not a huge percentage of people making the $7.25.
“Teenagers right now, particularly in this valley are not going to work to get money for video games, they're getting money to pay for college, they're getting money to help their families out," she said.
“And it should be equal pay for equal work. I don't think that we should have different segments of the population making different amounts of money. So I guess the point is, why should anybody be making $7.25 an hour, and I think some vulnerable people, some who are maybe desperate for work. might also be subject to that kind of pay.”
