PINKHAM NOTCH — The field is set, the crews are ready, and the Auto Road is fully paved for the first time ever for the 61st running of the Delta Dental Mt. Washington Road Race on Saturday. After the 2020 cancellation and a modified 2021 event with COVID protocols, the race will return to a mass start, and for the first time ever, it will be run on a road that is paved for the entire 7.6 miles. Race time is at 9 a.m. Both winners from 2021, Joe Gray and Kim Dobson, are returning, and there are a host of contenders vying to knock off the champions.
Gray, 38, of Colorado Springs, Colo., just won the Vail 10K Spring Runoff this past Sunday in convincing fashion, and seems to be in peak shape. A win Saturday would bring Gray one win from tying Bob Hodge in all time wins (currently seven) at Mt. Washington.
Six-time and returning champ, Dobson, 38 of Eagle, Colo., has never lost a race at Mt. Washington and is unlikely to lose this year. If she wins this year, she would be the all-time winningest woman at Mt. Washington. Right now, she is tied in wins with Anna Pichrtova at six.
In terms of contenders, in the men’s race, there is Eric Blake, 43 of West Hartford Conn., who has won the race four times. He is also one of the only contenders who has ever beaten Joe Gray at Mt. Washington.
Lee Berube, 31 of Syracuse, N.Y., has finished third the last two years and keeps getting better. Also returning from last year is the fourth-place finisher, Samuel Fazioli, 30 of Derry. If Fazioli doesn’t win outright, he is the favorite to take home the Crossan Cup awarded to the top N.H. male and female runners.
In the women’s race, the dark horse contender may be Kim Nedeau, 42 of Leverett, Mass., who is coming off a convincing win at the Ascutney Mountain Hill Climb on June 4. The fifth-place finisher from 2021, Ashley Busa, 37 of Portsmouth is also back and looking to improve. Two-time Olympic Cross-Country Skier and 7-time US National Champion, Caitlin Patterson, 32 of Portland, Maine, will be back in 2022.
Back for a second time is Katie O’Regan, 37, from Lititz, Pa., who is coming off a second-place finish at the Seven Sisters Race in Ireland, which is part of the World Mountain Running World Cup Series.
Sponsored by Delta Dental, the race ascends the Auto Road to the 6,288-foot summit of Mt. Washington. In addition to the unrelenting grade, runners face the added challenge of Mt. Washington’s famously high winds, precipitation, and unpredictable temperatures which makes this race one of a kind, and snow is actually forecast at the summit on Saturday.
Prizes include $1,000 apiece for the first male and female finishers, smaller cash prizes for the next five men and women and the top three male and female masters (over 40), prizes for the first male and female finishers from New Hampshire, and a $,5000 bonus for setting a new course record.
For more, go to mt-washington.com/mount-washington-road-race.
