ACKSON — They’re baaack!
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Kathleen Flammia reports that this year’s 37th annual “Return of the Pumpkin People” is bigger and better than ever, with 61 displays (30 in Glen, Bartlett, North Conway and Conway and 31 in Jackson) adding an often humorous and sometimes topical flair to the colorful fall landscape.
Maps are available from the chamber. The map is also posted in this edition as well as on the chamber’s website, jacksonnh.com/event/return-of-the-pumpkin-people/.
“We annually print 20,000 full-color brochures — and I have to tell you, none are left by the end of the month at the end of the event,” Flammia said.
“Thousands and thousands of people come to view the displays — some people plan their vacations around it, and of course, people include it as part of their foliage viewing,” Flammia said, adding that although the pandemic has constrained international travel, people from all over the world still log on to view the photos she posts of Pumpkin People displays on the Jackson chamber’s website.
The brochures/maps serve as ballots for viewers to vote for their people’s choice awards that are determined at the end of the contest. Voting ends at noon Oct. 31.
Viewers may request a brochure by emailing the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce at info@jacksonnh.com or by calling the office at (978) 580-0905, or picking one up at any of the participating businesses located throughout the Conway and Jackson area.
Many Pumpkin People fans may ponder how the Return of the Pumpkin People tradition began.
According to Laurel Rattay, co-owner of Stonehurst Manor of North Conway, she and sister Heidi Shellmer, general manager of Stonehurst, created a pumpkin display out front when they operated the Wildcat Deli (now the J-Town Deli) in Jackson.
“We created a display — I don’t remember exactly when or what it was, but it had pumpkins. The Union Leader did a story on us with a photo, and it kind of started everyone else doing it after that,” said Shellmer.
The Jackson chamber took it up from there, and it has become a much-beloved fall tradition in the years since, attracting media attention and proving to be a COVID-safe outdoor family activity beginning last year and continuing this year with the encouragement of masks and safe social distancing when near other viewers, notes Flammia.
Flammia said both Yankee Magazine and WMUR-TV 9’s “Chronicles” program are covering this year’s Return of the Pumpkin People.
In the past, popular displays have included takeoffs on “Despicable Me” minions, The Beatles’ “Abbey Road,” flying saucers and Pumpkin Space People and scenes from “King Kong.”
In recent election years there have been pumpkin-headed Hillary Clintons, Joe Bidens and Donald Trumps.
One of this year’s more topical displays can be found at John and Genn Ansaldi’s J-Town Deli located on Route 16-A in Jackson Village. It focuses on the region’s labor shortage challenge (affecting all businesses in Mount Washington Valley with a Carroll County unemployment rate of 2.9 percent). The Ansaldi family and staff did a display that shows pumpkin people on the upstairs porch, dressed in work clothes with a banner, “Hiring: We are understaffed.”
In observance of the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of 9/11, the Jackson Fire Department created a display in front of the fire station of the brave firefighters, police and other first responders who heroically toiled on that tragic day.
The S’kimos Ski Club in Jackson Village next to the Wildcat Inn and Tavern pays tribute to Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration with pumpkin displays portraying Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
The Inn at Whitneys’ Farm at the base of Black Mountain Ski Area on Route 16-B has a “Charlotte’s Web”-themed display.
Sandra and Gary Plourde and staff at the Christmas Farm Inn & Spa on Route 16-B always do a great job, and this year is no different, as they have created a tribute to Betty White and “The Golden Girls” of TV fame.
The Inn at Jackson in Jackson Village has a “Star Wars”-themed display. And the Shannon Door Pub has a cute Pumpkin People camping display created by Amy Mulkern, which carries the MWV Chamber of Commerce’s Pledge about being a responsible visitor to “protect, respect and preserve” the environment and local resources.
Also in Jackson Village, the creative Sue Methot and staff have outdone themselves again with a whimsical “Winnie the Pooh” display that ranks right up there with their “Gulliver’s Travels” and other great themes of the past.
The Mt. Washington Auto Road in Pinkham Notch went with a Marvel Comics’ themed superhero display showing Batman, Spider-Man and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
The Massa-schussers Ski Club on Route 302 in Glen shows a bunch of happy Pumpkin People skiers on their front lawn.
The New England Ski Museum, appropriately enough, has a skiers’-themed display in front of the Eastern Slope Branch in North Conway Village.
In the Conways, Home Depot has created an “Alice in Wonderland” display off Barnes Road in North Conway.
L.A. Drew, Inc. in Intervale has a camping and fishing display.
Conway Family Dental at 27 Washington St. in Conway Village created a “Hocus Pocus” theme, with flying witches and more.
Conway Eye Care at 1319 White Mountain Highway has a “Children of the Cornea” display that is not to be missed.
This year’s celebration culminates with the “All Things Pumpkin Festival,” Oct. 15-31.
This weekend’s highlight is the New England and Jackson Invitational Pumpkin Carving Competition in Jackson Village, Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., when each of the six teams will display eight carved pumpkins.
First place receives $300 purse and the title of “New England’s Premier Pumpkin Carvers.”
The winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. immediately following the judging; the pumpkins will be lighted and remain on display for viewing that evening and then on Oct. 24, the pumpkins will be offered for sale beginning at 10 a.m.
The chamber is also offering an “All Things Pumpkin Tour,” Oct. 23 and 24, featuring sleigh wagon ride tours from the Nestlenook Farm to several Pumpkin People displays in the village at a cost of $25 each. To book a ride, call (978)) 580-0905 Monday- Friday.
For more information, go to jacksonnh.com or call (603) 383-9356.
