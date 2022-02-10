CONWAY — Following a two-year hiatus, the Hannes Schneider Meister Cup returns to Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, March 4-6.
Jeff Leich, executive director of the New England Ski Museum, said the Meister Cup is more than a race — it is a spectator event with a reception and torchlight parade, which is set for Friday, March 4.
The opening ceremony will be Saturday, March 5, with Color Guard, a vintage ski fashion stage show, awards ceremony and the music of the Bavarian Brothers Band. On Sunday morning, March 6, there will be a screening of an award-winning documentary on the Ski Club Arlberg.
"Race it or watch it, the Meister Cup has something for everyone," said Leich.
Teams of five are welcome to enter the moderate Dual GS race.
Age classes for the race are: 9 and under, 10-11, 12-13, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 80-89. Categories are also divided based on equipment: alpine, telemark and snowboard.
The schedule includes:
March 4: Event registration, 4-7 p.m.; welcome reception, 6-9 p.m., featuring music by the Bavarian Brothers Band; dinner, 6:30 p.m.; and torchlight parade at 8 p.m.
March 5: Event registration, 7:30-9 a.m., continental breakfast; welcoming ceremony, 9:15 a.m.; Meister Cup Race, Dual GS, 10:30 a.m.; pop-up NESM shop, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; lunch, 11:30-12:30 p.m.; awards ceremony, 3:30 p.m.; bratwurst apres ski, 3:30-5 p.m.; and all day, music by the Bavarian Brothers.
March 6: Ski history presentation at the Legends Room of the Eastern Slope Inn, 9:30 a.m.
This year, the Meister Cup will welcome attendees of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, the International Skiing History Association and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association, all of whom will be in the area for the Eastern Hall of Fame induction ceremony to be held the evening of March 5 at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods.
The race honors famed Austrian skimeister Hannes Schneider (1890-1955), who was freed from Nazi custody and brought to North Conway in February 1939 to teach at Cranmore by international financier and North Conway native son Harvey D. Gibson (1882-1950).
Schneider was a mountain soldier on the alpine front in World War I, and his son Herbert (1920-2012) and several of his instructors served in the 10th Mountain Division in World War II. The race pays tribute not only to the Schneiders, but also to several generations of America’s mountain troops, and features the color guard and mountain instructors of the Army Mountain Warfare School of Jericho, Vt.
Leich said in the winter of 1921-22, the Hannes Schneider ski school in St. Anton experienced in boom in new students, brought on as the post-World War doldrums ended and as Schneider’s fame spread in Europe. The season was so successful that Hannes was able to begin construction on the Sporthaus Hannes Schneider in downtown St. Anton, his combined ski shop, guest house and home. A century later, it is still in the Schneider family.
Dedicated to preserving the future of skiing's past, the New England Ski Museum was founded in Franconia in 1977. It opened its Eastern Slope Branch in North Conway in 2018.
For race information, go to newenglandskimuseum.org or meistercup.org or call (603) 823-7177 or the Eastern Slope Branch at (603) 730-5044.
Information may also be found at cranmore.com.
The Eastern Slope Branch is located at 2628 White Mountain Highway and is open daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.