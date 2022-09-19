CONWAY — On a beautiful blue-skied Saturday, Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation celebrated its 25th “Climb Against Cancer” at Cranmore Mountain Resort in a big way, with 600-plus hikers helping the non-profit surpass its goal of $125,000 by more than $20,000. When the donations were tallied, it had raised $146,000-plus, with pledges still coming in at jesnfriends.org.

“This is fantastic,” board president Erik Chandler told all the hill climbers assembled at the base of Cranmore after the climb.

