CONWAY — On a beautiful blue-skied Saturday, Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation celebrated its 25th “Climb Against Cancer” at Cranmore Mountain Resort in a big way, with 600-plus hikers helping the non-profit surpass its goal of $125,000 by more than $20,000. When the donations were tallied, it had raised $146,000-plus, with pledges still coming in at jesnfriends.org.
“This is fantastic,” board president Erik Chandler told all the hill climbers assembled at the base of Cranmore after the climb.
“We are truly blessed to be in this community,” said board vice president Joann Daly in a follow-up interview.
“To see the overwhelming amount of people join us to celebrate Jen Hill’s legacy — there are no words. It’s not just the community who join us in the climb, but all the local businesses that help us make this happen each year.”
Team fundraising winners were Murphy’s Magic Wand (over $11,000 raised), Team Kelly (over $7,700) and Life Art Dance (over $5,000).
Individual top fundraisers were Nick Mazzaglia (over $7,700), Toni Mazzaglia (over $4,400) and Ken Rokes (over $1,600).
Among those recognized was Jen Hill’s brother Doug Hill, who was joined by many fraternity brothers who helped launch Jen’s Friends and the Climb Against Cancer in 1998 to help Jen, 26, who was battling cancer with no insurance.
The daughter of the now late Arthur and Leona Hill, prior to her illness she was a part-time Forest Service employee and University of New Hampshire graduate student.
When the idea of a climb was presented to her, she said they could use her name only if the organization helped others. Jen died shortly after the first climb, but Jen’s Friends lives on, run by a board of volunteers.
Daly said more than $3.5 million has been raised for more than 400 families since its inception, with approximately $2 million raised from the hikes. Jen’s Friends is currently serving 77 families, with the organization donating an average allotment of $30,000 per month to help clients with utilities, food cards and gas cards.
One of Doug Hill’s fraternity brothers, Scott Aronson, now of Connecticut, was at Saturday’s event.
“It blows me away all that Jen’s Friends has been able to accomplish for clients and that Jen’s Friends continues to be here, helping the community. We were just college kids when this started — and now look at how Jen’s Friends has evolved and continues,” said Aronson.
“Our first climb raised $50,000, which was great,” he added. “And now Jen’s Friends has a monthly budget of $30,000. It’s amazing.”
In his remarks to those assembled, he especially saluted founding member/retired nurse RuthAnn Fabrizio of Bartlett for her guidance in the beginning.
“She was the first one to bring the organization together when someone needed help. And she’s still involved today,” said Aronson.
Prior to the hike, Fabrizio said, “It is overwhelming to see the turnout and the continued support.”
At the base ceremonies, Doug Hill was asked what his sister would think to see Jen’s Friends continuing in her honor all these years. “She would be very humbled,” said Hill.
The day was given a top rating of 50 cents on local radio station WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Morning Weather Show,” and it more than lived up to those expectations as the air was crisp and clear, giving hikers grand views of the surrounding mountains as they made their way up to Cranmore’s summit.
Many took part in local Zumba instructor Dottie Aiello’s stretching exercises at the base before setting out, now a tradition.
Most participants donned the 25th anniversary T-shirt upon registering. It shows a tree, with 25 hearts on the branches for each year of the climb, with the biggest heart showing a photo of Jen Hill.
Underneath the hearts were “Faith,” “Hope,” “Strength,” “Believe” and “Courage” — words that are on the Jen’s Friends amulets created by jeweler Susan Eastman of Boulder, Colo., and sold on the website and at local shops such as Spruce Hurricane and North Country Fair Jewelers as fundraisers for the organization.
A section of Bernadette Donohue’s “Hands of Hope” banner was also on display at the base.
New this year was a metal tree onto which people could write messages of remembrance, love and support on colored cut-out pieces of paper in the shape of hearts.
At the top, dancers from cancer survivor Jeanne Limmer Dance Studio’s AXIS Dance Company troupe performed to cancer survivor/rock star Melissa Etheridge’s “I Run for Life” as well as to the Dave Mathews Band’s “The Beat Back.”
Entertainment was also provided by a member of the dance troupe, Pat Thorney, as well as by the father-and-daughter duo of Craig and Emily Holden of Fryeburg, Maine, who sang Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Heavenly Day” by Patty Griffin.
Many at the summit stopped by the Meister Cabin to take in the view before heading down the Skimobile Express quad chairlift, where lunch and music awaited. Providing musical entertainment at the base was the local steel drum band, Mango Groove.
Tents were set up for the pre-hike auction and traditional post-climb food fest, with food donated for participants once again by the Valley Originals and other local restaurants.
For more about Jen’s Friends, go to jensfriends.org or call (603) 356-5083.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.