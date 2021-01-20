OSSIPEE — Two out of three selectmen and perhaps as many as 21 people connected to Ossipee town government and their family members may have contracted COVID-19, it was revealed at the board's meeting on Tuesday.
Ossipee Selectman Jonathan Smith, who had voted against a mask mandate in the town hall, was one of them. Smith is also a Republican state representative who was elected in November.
The other selectman who came down with COVID was Martha Eldridge.
The meeting took a dramatic turn when Mellisa Seamans of Effingham addressed the board to implore them to follow COVID-19 protocols.
She said she and her husband, Chris Seamans, an employee of the Ossipee Department of Public Works, both came down with the virus, she said.
Seamans works as the Carroll County government coordinator and is a former Carroll County Independent reporter.
She told selectmen that based on her research, 19 people associated with Ossipee town government or their family members had contracted the virus. After the meeting Tuesday, Seamans told the Sun she learned of two more cases.
Selectmen struggled to hear Seamans through her mask. So, Seamans walked to the other side of the Bub Avery Memorial Gymnasium in town hall, where the board met, pulled down her mask and spoke as loudly as she could, adding she still gets winded easily.
She started off by thanking Selectmen Sue Simpson and Eldridge for finally passing a town hall mask mandate earlier in the meeting.
She said that on Dec. 22, she was working at the county complex when she received a call from her husband, saying that he and other town crew members were being sent home because they had been exposed to COVID-19. The next day, she saw a notice on the town website saying both the town hall and transfer station would be closed until further notice.
“Over the course of the next two weeks, 19 people connected to the town of Ossipee, employees and officials, would go on to test positive,” said Seamans.
She noted that Smith had been quoted in the Sun in December as saying there were only a few cases and that everyone was OK. "I haven't been OK for almost an entire month," she said.
Seamans contrasted the rules of Ossipee Town Hall, which up until Tuesday had not required masks to be worn in the building, with Carroll County commissioners, who require masks in the administrative building in Ossipee and also require anyone entering the building to have their temperatures taken and sign a form.
“Thanks to the graces of elected officials and department heads at the county, we've been able to maintain for 10 months without what happens here (at Ossipee Town Hall),” said Seamans.
“Every day, I go to work in a building with 20-30 people and the thought that I, because of the lack of diligence from elsewhere, could have brought that to them. That's been the hardest part to overcome,” she said.
She asked that the selectmen implement protocols to keep employees like her husband safe, adding that no one has tested positive at the county nursing home in two months, and that's "not an accident" but due to their hard work.
“I believe in liberty, and I believe in freedom and all of those things,” said Seamans. "But I think you have a duty to uphold the responsibility as employers to set the tone for the community. We are in the middle of a second surge” of COVID infections.
During the meeting, Smith admitted that “a bunch” of people had caught COVID-19, himself included.
“I was sick for two weeks, like the flu, cough, fever,” said Smith. “It was painful. But it was like having the flu like I had 15 years ago.”
Asked how many at town hall had caught COVID, officials said nine or 10 people, including Smith, Eldridge and about a half-dozen highway crew members. Eldridge said town administrator Matt Sawyer also had it, and Public Works Director TJ Eldridge said he also had contracted it.
Seamans praised the public works director for checking in with his employees when they were sick and also for maintaining the town's infrastructure during the outbreak.
"That's why we love him," said Smith.
Earlier in the meeting, Simpson made a motion to require that people entering town hall wear a mask.
“Things aren’t getting any better,” said Simpson. “I believe that masks should be worn.”
Simpson and Eldridge voted in favor and Smith against.
Simpson said masks could be made available at town hall.
Smith asked now that they were requiring it, what would they do if someone refuses to wear a mask. "If they don't wear it, what are you going to do?” he asked.
Eldridge replied, “Nothing we can do.”
