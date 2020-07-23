The state Department of Health and Human Services reported the first death in Carroll County from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
No information about the individual was available from the state except that it was a man under the age of 60.
The number of cases in Carroll County also rose on Wednesday for the second day in a row, with three new positives added to the two new positives reported on Tuesday.
Statewide there were 36 new positive test results for the coronavirus, for a total of 6,295 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed since the pandemic began.
Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 680 (11 percent) of 6,295 cases.
Nine of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties.
Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.
Conway has had the most cases of COVID-19 in the county, with a total of 21 cases reported; most of those cases are not currently active. At 21 positive test results, Conway has had nearly three times as many cases as any other town in the county; with Wolfeboro at eight; and Moultonboro and Ossipee reporting seven cases each since March.
No town in Carroll County is currently reporting more than four active cases.
