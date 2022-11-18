CONWAY — The following cases were heard in Conway’s District Court recently:
• Ronald LaMarche, 45, of Ossipee pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He got a $434 fine and a 30-day jail sentence that were both suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• A bench warrant was issued for Heather Lemieux, 42, of Fall River, Mass., for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft.
• A bench warrant was issued for Brody Fournier, 34, of Buxton, Maine, for failing to appear regarding charges of driving without a valid license, unregistered vehicle, misuse of plates and failure to stop at a red light.
• Daisy Peterson, 41, of Tamworth pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. She got a $620 fine that was suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• A bench warrant was issued for Jeremy Angelini, 36, of New Bedford, Mass., for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft.
• Keagan Brown, 20, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or suspension and was fined $310.
• A bench warrant was issued for Kevin Emmerling, 29, of North Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after renovation or suspension.
• Kenneth Perry, 38, of Franklin, Mass., pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was given a $620 fine, and his privilege to drive in New Hampshire was revoked for 90 days.
• A bench warrant was issued for Thomas Welch, 40, of Bartlett for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension, driving while intoxicated, driving after revocation or suspension, speeding, uninspected vehicle and open container.
• Krystal Foster, 33, of Conway pleaded guilty to two counts of assault. She was given a nine-month jail sentence with 136 days of pretrial confinement credit. She also pleaded guilty to stalking and unauthorized use of a vehicle, and she was given a year jail sentence that was suspended for two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.