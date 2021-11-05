CONWAY — The following cases were heard in Conway’s circuit court recently:
• A bench warrant was issued for Brandon Fontaine, 23, of Lancaster, for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
• A bench warrant was issued for Michael Collins, 52, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension, theft, driving with a suspended registration.
• A bench warrant was issued for Daniel Mansfield, 45, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
• A bench warrant was issued for Marguerite Tynan, 35, of Albany for failing to appear in court regarding charges of carrying an illegal weapon(metallic knuckles) and open container.
• Timothy Gardner, 33, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $620. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months. He was referred to an impaired driver program. He may petition for early reinstatement.
• Brian Hazzoum, 19, of Allenwood, PA pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $620. His privilege to drive was revoked for one year. He was referred to an impaired driver program. He may petition for early reinstatement.
• Barbara Gifford, 60, of Conway pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated.She was fined $620. Her drivers license was revoked for nine months. She was referred to an impaired driver program. She may petition for early reinstatement.
• William Dyer, 32, of Bartlett had a charge of open container placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior.
• Timothy Manning, 30, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving without a valid license. He was fined $620.
• Eric McArdle, 17, of Madison pleaded guilty to possession of tobacco by a minor. He was given a $124 fine.
• Bradley Anderson, 34, of North Easton, Mass. pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or suspension. He was fined $310 with $155 suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• Christine Gillespie, 60, of Winthrop, Mass. was found guilty to open container. She was fined $186.
• Tyler Bailey, 33, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or suspension. He was fined $310.
• James Martin III, 37, of Effingham had a charge of simple assault placed on file without finding pending good behavior for one year and completion of a residential rehab program.
• Gregg Cole, 21, of Bartlett pleaded guilty to negligent driving. He was fined $310.
• Michael Pierro, 19, of Hampton Falls pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of alcohol. He was fined $372. A charge of trespassing was placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior.
• Beverly Rogan, 29, of Fryeburg, Maine, pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or suspension. She was fined $310.
• Marcello Viscardi, 51, of North Conway is appealing a reckless driving conviction to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
• Justin Ross, 33, of Bartlett pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was fined $248. A charge of criminal threatening was placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior.
• Michael Tripodes, 47, of Tamworth pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or subsequent offense. He was fined $620.
• Cory Tillotson, 50, of Barre, VT pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or suspension. He was fined $310.
• Timothy Duchesnaye, 48, of Berlin pleaded guilty to bail jumping. He was fined $310.
• Ronald Down Jr., 72, of Conway pleaded no contest to use of a firearm in a compact zone without permission. He was given a $1,240 fine with $930 suspended for one year pending good behavior and counseling.
• Amy McGonnigal, 20, of Dartmouth, Mass. and David Sherman, 18, of West Kingston, RI pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of alcohol. They were each fined $372.
• Rachel Floyd, 33, of Hyde Park, Mass. pleaded guilty to theft. She was fined $1,860 with $1,240 suspended pending one year of good behavior.
• Robert Blanchette, 32, Conway pleaded guilty to use of a smoke bomb and was fined $310.
• Jason Anastosopoulos, 19, of Peabody, Mass. pleaded guilty to theft. He was fined $434.
• Shelli Hart, 38, of Conway had a charge of simple assault placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior.
• Dana Wilson, 39, of South Portland, Maine pleaded guilty to simple assault and was fined $124.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.