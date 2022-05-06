CONWAY — The following cases were heard in Conway’s District Court recently:
• Michelle Cruz, 48, of Conway pleaded guilty to negligent driving. She was fined $930, she must have a drug/alcohol evaluation and follow all recommendations and complete a safe driving course.
• A bench warrant was issued for Taylor Deschambeault, 19, of Lovell, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving without a valid license.
• Dana MacLeod, 53, of Conway pleaded guilty criminal trespass and was fined $310.
• Mary Lauzon, 68, of Madison pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. She was given a $620 fine with half suspended pending one year of good behavior. Charges of disorderly conduct and a second count of resisting arrest were placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior.
• Charles Thomas Jr., 28, of Conway is appealing to the Superior Court convictions for domestic violence simple assault and stalking. He pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and was given a $620 fine that was suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• Madeline Stewart, 18, of Conway and Sklya Thurston, now 21, of Fryeburg, Maine, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of alcohol and each fined $375.
• Kyle Bennett, 24, of Hiram, Maine. pleaded guilty to theft and was fined $434.
• Loren Hughes, 61, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or suspension subsequent offense and was fined $620.
• Zachariah Young, 19, of Stoneham, Maine, pleaded guilty to theft and was fined $434.
• Elizabeth Luce, 37, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. She was fined $930, her license was revoked for two years, she was referred to an impaired driver program. She may petition for early reinstatement. She pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or suspension and was fined $620.
• Emily Douglas, 29, of Bridgton, Maine, pleaded guilty to misuse of plates and was fined $310 with $155 suspended for one year pending good behavior. A charge of unregistered vehicle was placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior.
• Ian Costello, 40, of Eaton pleaded guilty to open container subsequent offense. He was fined $310 with $155 suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• Stephen Talbot, 64, of Tamworth pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was fined $620 and his driver’s license was suspended for 60 days.
• Elizabeth Rowell, 24, of Berlin pleaded guilty to theft. She was fined $434 with half suspended for one year pending good behavior. A second charge of theft was placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior.
