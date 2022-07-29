CONWAY — The following cases were heard in Conway’s circuit court recently:
• A bench warrant was issued for Eric Rohena, 27, of Ossipee for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of criminal mischief.
• Anayaris Guerrero, 19, of Boston pleaded guilty to theft and was fined $434.
• Elizabeth Guerrero, 39, of Boston pleaded guilty to theft and was fined $434.
• David Couturier, 48, of Salem pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and was given a six-month jail sentence. He must also participate in AA and take an anger management course.
• Tucker LeTarte, 35, of Tamworth pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. He was fined $310.
• Nichole Noel, 40 of Tamworth pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. She got a $2,480 fine that was suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• A bench warrant was issued for Joshua Kozacka, 32, of Madison for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension and driving without proof of insurance.
• A bench warrant was issued for Michelle Harris, 35, of Conway for failing to appear regarding a charge of theft.
• Derek Merrow, 32, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or suspension and driving an unregistered vehicle. He was fined $434.
• A bench warrant was issued for Marilyn Durant, 38, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., for failing to appear regarding charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
• Cameron Taylor, 22, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $620. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months. He was referred to an impaired driver program. He may petition for early reinstatement.
• A bench warrant was issued for Brandon Hammond, 40, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving while intoxicated.
• Jackson Gordon, 20, of Bartlett, Kayla Sheehan, 20, of Milton and LeBron Miller, 18, of Rochester pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of alcohol and each were fined $372.
• A bench warrant was issued for Victoria Kerr, 44, of Tamworth for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension.
• Cedric Simpson, 44, of Bridgton, Maine, pleaded guilty to theft. He was fined $1,860 with $620 to pay and $1,240 suspended pending good behavior.
• A bench warrant was issued for Katie Treamer, 41, of Madison for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving with a suspended registration and driving after revocation or suspension.
• Michael Gandolfo, 63, of Conway pleaded guilty to theft. He was fined $434.
• A bench warrant was issued for Jordan Metherall, 29, of Haverhill, Mass. for failing to appear regarding charges of criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
• A bench warrant was issued for Melissa Emerson, 35, of Madison for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of compulsory attendance (failing to bring a child to school).
• Nicole Brunquell, 30, of Haverhill, Mass. pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. She was fined $620, her driver’s license was revoked for nine months and she was referred to a drivers program.
