CONWAY — The following cases were heard in Conway’s circuit court recently:
• Zachary Wedge, 27, of Berlin pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $620, his driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was referred to an impaired driver program. He may petition for early reinstatement.
• Joseph Costello, 72, of Conway pleaded no contest to negligent driving. He was fined $310.
• Vanessa Skywalker, 32, of Conway pleaded guilty to assault. She was given a five-day jail sentence. Charges of resisting arrest and simple assault were placed on file without finding for one year, pending good behavior.
• Christopher Bresette, 49, of Lovell, Maine, pleaded no contest to simple assault. He was given a $620 fine that was suspended pending one year of good behavior. Charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespass were all placed on file without finding for one year, pending good behavior.
• Gina Russo, 58, of Denmark, Maine, pleaded no contest to harassment. She was given a $372 fine that was suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• Mark Adams Jr., 30, of Conway pleaded guilty to stalking. He was given a six-month jail sentence and 23 days pretrial confinement credit. The balance was suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• Isaac Brake, 48, of Conway pleaded no contest to theft. He was given a $434 fine and a seven-day jail sentence that were suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• Barry Kimball, 45, of Wolfeboro pleaded guilty to stalking. He was given a $620 fine that was suspended for one year pending good behavior. A charge of simple assault was placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior.
• Tonya Jones, 39, of Tamworth pleaded guilty to driving after suspension or revocation and was fined $310.
• Alexia Dolph, 21, of Ossipee pleaded guilty to driving after revocation or suspension and was fined $310.
• Michael Collins, 52, of Conway was found guilty of driving after revocation or suspension and was fined $310.
• Ricardo Medina, 60, of Tamworth pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated. He was fined $630. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months. He was referred to an impaired driver program. He may petition for early reinstatement.
• Michael Gandolfo, 62, of Conway pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was fined $620 and his driver’s license was revoked for 60 days.
• Sophia Killeen, 20, of Tamworth and Cameron Blanchard, 19, of Ashaway, R.I., pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of alcohol and were fined $372.
• Robert Amaral, 46, of Jackson pleaded guilty to theft. was fined $124 and ordered to pay $7.81 in restitution.
• A bench warrant was issued for Alicia-Rose Armstrong, 32, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of resisting arrest.
• A bench warrant was issued for Joel Chapman, 35, of Meriden, Conn., for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
• A bench warrant was issued for Xavier Cann, 19, of Hiram, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension and misuse of plates.
• A bench warrant was issued for Anne-Marie Sargent, 40, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of disorderly conduct.
• A bench warrant was issued for Tabitha Whipple, 23, of Parsonsfield, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft.
• A bench warrant was issued for Jose Cruz, 53, of Springfield, Mass., for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft.
• A bench warrant was issued for for Michael Singer, 44, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a sentence for simple assault.
• A bench warrant was issued Megan Belanger, 33, of Rome, Maine, for charges of driving after revocation or suspension and driving while intoxicated.
• A bench warrant was issued for Tevin Mitchell, 27, of Gilford for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of criminal trespass.
• A bench warrant was issued for John Thibodeau, 49, of Porter, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
• A bench warrant was issued for Ryan Devlin, 35, of Whitman, Mass., for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
• A bench warrant was issued for Lucas McKinley, 22, of Freedom for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
• A bench warrant was issued for David Didonato, 41, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of issuing bad checks.
• A bench warrant was issued for Christine Falzone, 31, of Effingham for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft.
• A bench warrant was issued for Michael Korona, 41, of Brownfield, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding a charge if issuing bad checks.
• A bench warrant was issued for Angela Perkins, 37, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension.
• A bench warrant was issued Josselyn Henry, 29, of Brownfield,, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.