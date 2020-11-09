BERLIN — Berlin High School athletes were devastated when the school had to forfeit two state championship games last week because of rising COVID-19 cases in Berlin-Gorham.
If Berlin students are going to play sports, a community effort is required to keep positive cases of COVID-19 down, Berlin Middle High School Athletic Director Craig Melanson told the school board Thursday night.
Melanson said getting the news that the field hockey and boys cross-country running team had to forfeit their championship final games was one of the worst feelings in his 16-year career.
He said the athletes’ dream is to win a title for their school, and he said they are reeling from the disappointment.
“So, when you have (that) taken away, and it’s not their fault, it is pretty devastating, not just to the kids, but also the parents, the coaching staff, the whole school community,” Melanson said.
“In the last half a year, we have lost out on five state championship games. And the thing about it from a small school and a small area, playing five championship games is basically unheard. It really is,” he said.
In June, three Berlin teams were headed to championship final games when the state canceled the games because of the pandemic. Those teams were awarded co-championships.
Melanson said the recent forfeitures were different because the cause was a spike in positive cases in Berlin and the county that pushed the school district as well as SAU 20 into remote learning.
School Board member Ann Nolin said it was disheartening to see the two games go down as a loss.
“It’s not the kids’ fault,” she agreed.
Melanson said no school came close to Berlin in terms of the protocols put in place to keep students safe while playing fall sports.
A task force, made up of coaches, administrators and members of the community, has been working since summer on ways to protect the school’s athletes.
Planning is now underway for the winter sports season.
N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines call for the winter season sports to get underway in phases, starting Nov. 31 with small group activities and skill work. Teams can start practicing on Dec. 14, but games won’t get underway until Jan. 11.
Melanson said Berlin again will seek to do regional scheduling.
He said winter sports poses different issues because the games are all indoors. He said school policy will require the athletes to wear face marks while they play. Melanson said he is working with a vendor to buy face masks that fit into the shields of hockey helmets. For basketball, he said they are looking at face guards without the wiring in them.
Still to be decided is attendance at games.
Melanson said they are discussing allowing a fixed list of four fans per player with no substitutes. He said that allows for tracing in case of an outbreak. He said the task force is also discussing not allowing out-of-town fans. He called that a “difficult, difficult call to make” but said the focus is “getting these kids to play.”
“If the numbers don’t go down, we won’t have fans at our games,” he warned.
Also, to be figured out is testing, setting up the gyms, and how hockey players can suit up without using the locker rooms.
But he stressed that playing sports will require the support of the entire community to prevent another spike in positive cases.
Melanson said he will make a full presentation on the winter sports season at the next school board meeting. In the meantime, he urged parents and members of the community to offer their input on the winter season.
Superintendent of Schools Julie King noted that she had discussed with the board the possibility of the school reopening after the Christmas holiday in remote learning for two weeks.
She indictaed she is rethinking that idea.
King said many people get together or travel over the holiday and the thought was that going remote would serve as a quarantine. But, she said going remote also creates a hardship for some families and parents who have to find child care.
She said the school has sent out a survey on the proposal and suggested the board wait until its next meeting to decide.
The board heard a presentation on behavior trends and engagement challenges from school social worker Alana Scannell.
There are 838 students attending classes on-site and another 297 doing remote learning.
Scannell reported there has been an overall decrease in office discipline for on-site learning students in part because there are fewer students in the schools and many are relieved to be back in school.
She praised students for adapting to mask-wearing and new learning protocols. She said there have been very few incidents of disruptive or inappropriate behavior by the remote learners, although at times there is background noise and activity. She said student disengagement is the biggest barrier.
For on-site students, Scannell said active attention in class is similar to past years as is socialization with their peers.
Active attention and participation for remote learning students is lower than on-site with some students finding it hard to stay focused on Zoom while others skip sessions or take screen breaks.
Scannell described the district’s strategies for preventing disengagement and steps it takes to intervene if necessary. The final option is a home visit and said so far, she said the district has made a total of 39 home visits. Most have been for a lack of attendance.
She said the school tries to work with parents and students to resolve technology and scheduling issues and build a relationship to help work out barriers. Half of the 28 students in the home visits have shown improvement in attendance and/or course work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.